Telomir Pharmaceuticals Unveils Compelling Pre-Clinical Data On Age-Reversal Drug Telomir-1 At National Press Club Event In Washington, D.C.

Demonstrated a 40% increase in telomerase activity and lengthened telomeres in vitro in human cells

Provided pre-clinical endpoints to determine“anti-aging” and“age-reversal” effects in dogs

Outlined timeline for initiating human investigational new drug (IND) trials for osteoarthritis, along with animal IND (AIND) trials

WASHINGTON, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:TELO) (“Telomir” or the“Company”), a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on Telomir-1 as a potential treatment for age-related conditions, today recapped its presentation of compelling pre-clinical data on Telomir-1 at a high-profile event hosted at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., on April 15, 2024.

Dr. Chris Chapman, Co-founder, Chairman, CEO, President and Chief Medical Officer of Telomir, and Dr. Michael Roizen, special advisor to Telomir on age reversal, spearheaded the presentation, showcasing the remarkable prospects for Telomir- 1 to potentially allow the body to repair itself and mitigate effects typically associated with aging.

As part of its commitment to transparency and openness in sharing its research data, during the event, Drs. Chapman and Roizen presented company data that showed the effect of Telomir-1, a novel molecule designed to modulate telomerase activity and elongate telomeres. The data show that telomeres lengthened in vitro in human cells and telomerase activity increased by 40%.

The presentation also described demonstrable pre-clinical animal testing endpoints for determining Telomir-1's potential for“age reversal” or“anti-aging” effects such as gait strength or weakness, joint damage assessment, dynamic weight bearing, clinical chemistry, hematology, telomere length and change in synovial fluids.

Dr. Chapman also outlined the anticipated timeline for initiating human clinical trials for osteoarthritis, along with veterinary clinical trials, both of which are targeted for the second and third quarter of 2025 following anticipated pre-clinical, IND enabling studies in animals during 2024.

“Our National Press Club event was our first opportunity to share on a national stage Telomir-1's potential to combat the diseases of aging,” stated Dr. Chapman.“We believe that the pre-clinical data were encouraging and demonstrated Telomir-1's potential to treat age-related conditions. We remain committed to keeping the public updated as we move through the pre-clinical, IND and AIND processes and beyond.”

Dr. Roizen, Chief Wellness Officer Emeritus at Cleveland Clinic, emphasized Telomir-1's innovative approach to combating aging-related conditions, including diseases such as osteoarthritis, and highlighted the scientific principles underlying stem cell regulation.

Acknowledging the invaluable contributions of Telomir-1's expert panel (the GeorgeTown Group) on longevity which was formed in December 2023, Dr. Roizen expressed gratitude for their collaboration and dedication. The distinguished panel, comprising 14 individuals from the fields of medicine, medical ethics, public relations, law and economics, further demonstrates a multi-pronged approach in shaping Telomir-1's research direction.

“Sharing our pre-clinical results with the public was a significant step for Telomir, particularly with the strong interest in this important work that the longevity community has expressed,” said Dr. Roizen.“We are grateful for the support of our expert panel without whom this event would not have been possible. It gave us the opportunity to present our findings to the attendees and to share with them the progress Telomir is making toward developing and commercializing Telomir-1 to reverse age-related conditions.”

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq:TELO) is a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of Telomir-1 as the first novel small molecule to lengthen the DNA's protective telomere caps in order to potentially reverse age-related conditions. Telomeres are the protective end caps of a chromosome made up of DNA sequences and proteins. As humans age, telomeres shorten, with metal reactivity accelerating the process, which presents us with an increased chance of contracting a number of degenerative and age-related diseases. Telomir's goal is to develop and commercialize Telomir-1 (which is proposed to be dosed orally) for hemochromatosis (iron overload) and ultimately post-chemotherapy recovery and a broader range of other age-related inflammatory conditions such as osteoarthritis.

The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institute (Sweden) awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2009 for the discovery of how chromosomes are protected by telomeres and the enzyme telomerase.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of the Company's management related thereto contains“forward-looking statements,” which are statements other than historical facts made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will," and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding Telomir's technologies potential in treating or reversing age-related conditions and Telomir-1's ability to result in an individual's ability to repair oneself by using Telomir-1. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Telomir's current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties (many of which are beyond the Company's control) that could cause actual results (including the anticipated benefits of the pre-clinical data presented at the National Press Club as well as the actual timing for pre-clinical and clinical studies of Telomir-1 as discussed herein) to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Telomir's programs and operations are described in additional detail in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other SEC filings, which are on file with the SEC at and the Company's website at Telomir explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

