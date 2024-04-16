Elite Auctions To Present Sprawling Bucks County, Pennsylvania Estate Overlooking The Delaware River At Auction On April 29, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Stunning 11-acre Italianate estate offers a rare opportunity to own a true custom-built estate in prime Bucks County, Pennsylvania





Credit: Oscar Mikols, courtesy of The Black Group

PIPERSVILLE, Pa., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elite Auctions , a leader in luxury real estate auctions and marketing, is pleased to announce the latest addition to its lineup of luxury residential, commercial and undeveloped real estate listings selling to the highest bidder.

Being offered at auction without reserve on April 29, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. (EST) is 254 & 256 Cafferty Road in Pipersville, PA, a stunning 15,000-square-foot 8-bedroom, 5 full bathroom and 4 half bath private Italianate estate situated on 11 acres of meticulously manicured grounds overlooking the Delaware River.

The sprawling custom-built home boasts every amenity imaginable, including a two-bedroom, two-bath guest house; a driveway entrance framed by iron gates; a sumptuous heated pool and outdoor pavilion equipped with an outdoor kitchen, dressing room and full bath; multiple heated garages, one with an integrated vehicle lift and an expansive home gym.

Crafted with superior attention to detail, the residence features more than 5,000 square feet of uncut, grain-matched Brazilian cherry woodwork, highlighted by a 139-foot handmade, hand-hammered cherry wood banister that graces the home's double-height entryway. The home's great room features a limestone Rumford fireplace surrounded by built-in bookcases, a billiards and gaming area and several reading nooks for residents to enjoy. A custom-built bar adorned with book-matched green onyx slabs, antique bronze and amber pendant lamps.

In addition, 254 & 256 Cafferty Road boasts a state-of-the-art underground safe room and survival bunker with secure access from multiple locations on site. Designed for security and for long-term survival, the 56' by 18' shelter boasts dual air filtration and shock wave protection systems, a separate 6' by 8' vault, a security system to monitor the property's 30-plus cameras, and fresh-filtered water served by one of the property's three 750-foot-deep wells. The home also contains its own water treatment system, a 50-year slate roof and a 125-kW generator.

“254 and 256 Cafferty Road offers buyers the opportunity to own a private estate with sweeping views of the Delaware River in one of Bucks County's most sought-after locations,” said Randy Haddaway, founder and CEO of Elite Auctions.

“For those who seek the epitome of luxury living, convenience and security, this property checks all of the boxes,” said Caryn Black, Realtor of B&B Luxury Properties at The Black Group.“Interest in larger homes and estates in Tinicum Township and Bucks County have remained strong following the pandemic. Move-in-ready estates with river views like this are a rarity; these homes are special.”

The auction will take place on site at 11:00 a.m. local time on April 29, 2024. Registration begins at 9:00 a.m. Broker participation is encouraged. Remote bids will be accepted by phone.

For more information about the auction or to schedule a private showing, please visit or contact Tara McLean of Elite Auctions at 844-94-ELITE or ....

IMAGES: To view and download images of 254 & 256 Cafferty Road, please click here (photo credit: Oscar Mikols, courtesy of The Black Group):

About ELITE AUCTIONS

Elite Auctions stands at the forefront of the luxury real estate market, offering an unparalleled auction experience that caters to a discerning global clientele. Renowned for our unwavering commitment to excellence and a revolutionary zeal for innovation, we redefine the real estate auction process. By fostering a transparent and swift transactional environment, we ensure that sellers and buyers find mutual benefit and satisfaction. Our esteemed collective of real estate auction specialists, digital marketing professionals, and seasoned auctioneers collaborates seamlessly to deliver extraordinary service, providing optimal returns for our clients' prestigious properties. Discover the Elite Auctions difference at

Media Contact:

Erica Langendorff

Transmitter PR

Phone: 516-554-3636

Email: ...

Tara McLean

President, Elite Auctions

Phone: 844-94-ELITE

Email: ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at