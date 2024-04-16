Sydney shook by rebellions following priest stabbing incident

(MENAFN) The peaceful ambiance of a religious gathering in Sydney, Australia was shattered on Monday when a knife-wielding assailant launched a brazen attack on a prominent cleric, triggering chaotic scenes of unrest and clashes between members of the Assyrian Orthodox community and law enforcement authorities.



According to reports from the Sydney Morning Herald, hundreds of individuals congregated outside the church premises, presumably in a bid to apprehend the perpetrator believed to still be within the vicinity. As tensions escalated, the situation devolved into violence, with the mob pelting projectiles at police officers who swiftly responded with riot squads and aerial surveillance.



The confrontations turned increasingly volatile, resulting in injuries to law enforcement personnel and damage to police vehicles. Reports indicate that two officers sustained significant injuries, with one suffering a twisted knee and a chipped tooth after being struck with a metal object, while another endured a fractured jaw from a blow with a brick. Both officers have been hospitalized for treatment.



The deployment of pepper spray by police further exacerbated the chaos, affecting dozens of individuals gathered outside the church, as per accounts from Sky News Australia reporters on the scene.



In the aftermath of the incident, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns took to social media to express his dismay, characterizing the unfolding events as "disturbing" and urging the local community to maintain calmness while cooperating with law enforcement and emergency services directives.



The stabbing occurred during a sermon delivered by Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel, which was also being livestreamed. The assailant, clad in black, approached the cleric's podium and launched a frenzied attack, leaving the bishop and three parishioners injured before being subdued and apprehended by police.



Despite the harrowing ordeal, reports indicate that Bishop Mar Mari Emmanuel is in stable condition, with the other victims sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. Nevertheless, the incident has cast a pall of shock and apprehension over the community, underscoring the need for swift and decisive action to address the underlying causes of such acts of violence within society.

