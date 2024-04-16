Demonstration against ‘foreign agent’ rule in Georgia takes violent turn

(MENAFN) Tensions flared in Tbilisi as protesters clashed with police outside the Georgian parliament during a heated debate over the proposed "On the Transparency of Foreign Influence" bill. The bill, which aims to regulate the activities of foreign-funded non-governmental organizations (NGOs) in the country, has sparked outrage among opposition groups and civil society activists.



The escalation of violence occurred when an opposition lawmaker allegedly assaulted a member of the ruling party during parliamentary proceedings, disrupting the debate. Simultaneously, thousands of opposition activists rallied outside the parliament building, echoing similar demonstrations from the previous spring.



Eyewitnesses reported that a group of protesters attempted to breach the police barricade and encircle the parliament building, prompting law enforcement to deploy water cannons and issue warnings of forceful dispersal. Despite the confrontations, the parliament's legal affairs committee proceeded to adopt the foreign agents bill in its first reading, signaling its advancement to the full chamber for further deliberation.



The Georgian government has defended the proposed legislation as a necessary measure to counteract foreign interference in domestic affairs, particularly from foreign-funded NGOs.



However, critics have denounced the bill as a "Russian law," drawing parallels to similar legislation enacted in Moscow in 2012. The ruling Georgian Dream party has countered these accusations, asserting that the inspiration for the bill stems from the United States Foreign Agents Registration Act of 1938, albeit with more lenient provisions.



The contentious nature of the bill has reignited tensions that mirror last year's protests, which erupted into days of unrest outside the parliament building. Pressure from both the United States and the European Union prompted lawmakers to reconsider the legislation after its initial passage in the first reading, highlighting the international scrutiny and domestic discord surrounding the issue.



As Georgia grapples with internal divisions and external pressures, the fate of the "foreign agent" law remains uncertain. The ongoing protests and parliamentary debates underscore the complex socio-political landscape of the country and the challenges inherent in navigating competing interests and ideological tensions.

