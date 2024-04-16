Certara Launches Cloud Platform To Further Unify Its End-To-End Scientific Software Platform

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PRINCETON, N.J., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Certara, Inc. (Nasdaq: CERT), a global leader in model-informed drug development, today announced the launch of Certara Cloud, the unifying platform that integrates its many scientific software solutions.



Customers log into Certara Cloud using a single ID to access and manage their licensed software, linking predictive solutions to modeling and analysis of clinical trial results.

"This reusable suite of shared platform services enables us to both integrate with and launch new interoperable software solutions that span our customers' workflows from discovery to submission," said Max Kanevsky, Chief Technology Officer of Certara Data Sciences Software. "Clients want easy-to-use, integrated solutions that speed time to insight for novel drug development problems," said William F. Feehery, CEO of Certara. "Certara Cloud enhances the customer experience for clients that use multiple Certara products."

Certara Cloud delivers value and unique capabilities across several areas of immediate benefit and lays the foundation for future advanced operations, including:



Real-time collaboration across internal teams and external partners with reduced friction in deployment, licensing, and technical implementation.

Centralized security and IT administration, leveraging Single Sign On and cross-product user management and auditing functions.

Best practices documentation and media-rich educational resources from thought leaders spanning all stages of drug development including complimentary access to the gold standard PK/PD e-book, Pharmacokinetic and Pharmacodynamic Data Analysis: Concepts and Applications. Cross-functional insights and benchmarks for clients, derived from following their drug candidate across its various stops in the Certara ecosystem.

Certara Cloud is following a phased roll-out over 2024 with over 1,500 client-specific portals already prepared and is currently in use by fifteen of the top 30 biopharmaceutical companies. Customers are welcome to register individually for their Certara ID via .

About Certara

Certara accelerates medicines using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform traditional drug discovery and development. Its clients include more than 2,400 biopharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and regulatory agencies across 66 countries. Learn more at certara.

