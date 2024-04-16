America’S Service Commissions To Host 1,500+ Americorps And Nonprofit Leaders For National Service Training

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) National Service Training offers professional development to AmeriCorps staff, state and territorial service commission staff, volunteer engagement professionals, and others working in the national service field.

Washington, DC, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2024 National Service Training (NST), hosted by America's Service Commissions (ASC), will bring together more than 1,500 nonprofit, AmeriCorps, and volunteer engagement professionals from 52 states and territories. A professional development training designed specifically for those working in the national service field, the event will include keynote speakers, peer networking, and in-depth workshops on topics ranging from program and grant management to leadership to diversity, equity, and inclusion. The theme of this year's training is Serve. Connect. Build.

Historically, ASC has hosted its NST events in several regions across the country, but this year the organization will host one national in-person event and one national virtual event. The in-person event will be held in Minneapolis April 24-26 and will feature three plenary sessions, seven workshop blocks with a total of 94 workshops offered, more than 130 presenters, and several networking opportunities. The virtual event will take place May 14-16 with a similar, albeit scaled down, program.

ASC is pleased to be welcoming keynote speaker Sharon McMahon ,“America's Government Teacher,” and plenary speaker Mark J. Lindquist , an AmeriCorps alum and US Air Force veteran. McMahon and Lindquist will deliver remarks to both in-person and virtual attendees. The in-person event will also include a panel of service experts - including Sonali Nijhawan, Director of AmeriCorps State and National; Phil Rutherford, ServeMinnesota Board Chair; and Seth Liv, NYLC Youth Advisory Council Member - as well as remarks from Michael D. Smith, AmeriCorps CEO; Julia Quanrud, ServeMinnesota CEO; Kaira Esgate, ASC CEO; Judd Jeansonne, Volunteer Louisiana Executive Director and ASC Board Chair; Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey; and representatives from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz's office.

“As the only organization providing dedicated training and technical assistance to state and territorial service commissions and their AmeriCorps and volunteer programs nationwide, our annual National Service Training is critically important to the national service field,” said Kaira Esgate, ASC CEO.“We are thrilled to host NST each year and look forward to connecting this year with attendees from across the country in Minneapolis and online.”

2024 NST is supported by 13 sponsors and exhibitors , including top sponsor America Learns .

About America's Service Commissions

America's Service Commissions (ASC) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan association representing and promoting the 52 state service commissions across the United States and territories with the mission to lead and elevate the state service network. State service commissions are governor-appointed public agencies or nonprofit organizations made up of more than 1,000 commissioners, private citizens leading the nation's service movement and administering more than 75 percent of the federal AmeriCorps funds to address pressing community needs.

