(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Data Presented at the American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions;



Research Letter Published in the Prestigious American Heart Journal

Oak Ridge, TN, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), the global leader in blood volume measurement technology, today announces two new studies validating the clinical benefits of blood volume analysis (BVA) as a more precise measurement of congestion in ambulatory heart failure (HF) patients. Data from both studies demonstrated a lack of correlation between surrogate measures and actual blood volume, highlighting the necessity for accurate volume measurement, as provided by BVA.

“These studies add to the numerous research papers and trials reporting the value of BVA at measuring congestion to improve outcomes,” stated Jonathan Feldschuh, Daxor's Chief Scientific Officer.“Additionally, they underscore the limited utility of commonly used proxy markers of pressure due to their low correlation in comparison.”



The study titled, 'Impact of Systemic and Pulmonary Afterload on the Pressure-Volume Relationship in Heart Failure Using Direct Blood Volume Measurement,' was presented at the American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions 2024.

A research letter published in the American Heart Journal, titled, 'Prognostic Implications of Volume Status Assessed by Blood Volume Analysis in Ambulatory Heart Failure,' was authored by leading heart failure experts from Duke University Medical Center, Baptist Memorial Hospital and Banner University Medical Center.

“Volume management is the cornerstone of HF care,” said Michael Feldschuh, President, and CEO of Daxor Corporation.“These recent studies add to the growing body of evidence that consistently shows that there are no substitutes for assessing volume status when compared to direct, 98% accurate measurement provided by BVA.”

About Daxor Corporation

Daxor Corporation (Nasdaq: DXR), is the global leader in blood volume measurement technology focused on blood volume testing innovation. We developed and market the BVA-100® (Blood Volume Analyzer), the only diagnostic blood test cleared by the FDA to provide safe, accurate, objective quantification of blood volume status and composition compared to patient-specific norms. Over 65,000+ tests have been performed at leading hospital centers across the U.S., enhancing hospital performance metrics in a broad range of surgical and medical conditions, including significantly reducing mortality and readmissions in heart failure and critical care. Daxor has several ongoing trials in the areas of heart failure treatment with support from the NIH and is under contract developing analyzers to improve combat casualty care with the U.S. Department of Defense. Daxor's mission is to advance healthcare by enabling optimal fluid management with blood volume analysis. Daxor's vision is optimal blood volume for all. For more information, please visit our website at Daxor . Sign up to receive news on Daxor's innovative technology HERE .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation, statements regarding the impact of hiring sales staff and expansion of our distribution channels. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this release, including, without limitation, those risk associated with our post-market clinical data collection activities, benefits of our products to patients, our expectations with respect to product development and commercialization efforts, our ability to increase market and physician acceptance of our products, potentially competitive product offerings, intellectual property protection, FDA regulatory actions, our ability to integrate acquired businesses, our expectations regarding anticipated synergies with and benefits from acquired businesses, and additional other risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date when made. Daxor does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Bret Shapiro

Sr. Managing Partner, CORE IR

1-516-222-2560

...