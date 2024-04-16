Isuzu Motors Limited Drives Forward With Anaqua As Intellectual Property Management Provider

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global commercial vehicle manufacturer uses Anaqua's AQX platform to help manage and optimize its extensive patent and trademark portfolio

BOSTON, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anaqua , the leading innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology provider, today announces that global commercial vehicle manufacturer Isuzu Motors Limited, hereinafter referred to as Isuzu, has gone live with harnessing the power of Anaqua's AQX platform to efficiently oversee its portfolio. This strategic collaboration underscores the commitment of Yokohama-headquartered Isuzu to bolstering its IP management operations.



Anaqua's AQX platform offers cutting-edge IP management solutions that empower Isuzu to optimize its IP portfolio, maximizing the value of its IP assets and providing greater protection for the company's many innovations. By also choosing Anaqua Services as its primary provider for patent annuities and trademark renewals, Isuzu is streamlining its IP management processes.

Commenting on the announcement, Anaqua's CEO, Bob Romeo, remarked,“We are thrilled to have been selected by Isuzu to advance the management of their substantial global IP portfolio. Isuzu's commitment to innovation and sustainability resonates with Anaqua's mission to empower organizations to protect and optimize the value of their IP. Together, we look forward to driving innovation and success.”

About Isuzu Motors Limited

Isuzu is a global commercial vehicle manufacturer headquartered in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan. The company specializes in the production and distribution of a diverse range of commercial vehicles, including heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks, sightseeing buses, and route buses. Isuzu is also a prominent producer of automotive, industrial, and marine engines. The company is committed to achieving environmental sustainability by 2050 through the development of innovative, eco-friendly products and enhancing the environmental performance of its operations, products, and services. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" target="_blank" co/world .



About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software solutions, AQX ® and PATTSY WAVE ® , both offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment's need. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua's solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company's global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For additional information, please visit anaqua , or on Anaqua's LinkedIn .

Company Contact:

Amanda Glagolev

Director, Communications

Anaqua

617-375-5808

...