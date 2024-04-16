Pan American Energy’S Collaboration With The University Of Saskatoon Receives Federal NSERC Funding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The University of Saskatoon will receive a total of $770,498 over a 3-year research period for the project titled“Synchrotron characterization on the surface chemistry of spodumene and other lithium silicates: Toward efficient and sustainable development of Canadian lithium pegmatites”

CALGARY, Alberta, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pan American Energy Corp. ( CSE: PNRG | OTCQB: PAANF | FRA: SS60 ) (“ Pan American ” or the“ Company ”) is pleased to announce it is collaborating with the University of Saskatoon (“ U of S ”) to support the research project titled“Synchrotron Characterization on the Surface Chemistry of Spodumene and Other Lithium Silicates: Toward Efficient and Sustainable Development of Canadian Lithium Pegmatites”, along with Rock Tech Lithium Inc., and Newpath Resource Inc. The research aims to improve recovery and extraction of lithium in pegmatite ores for green energy technologies.



The research project is being supported by the Alliance Missions Grants for Critical Minerals Research from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (“ NSERC ”). NSERC has agreed to provide $770,498 over a 3-year research period commencing March 31, 2024, with a final report date expected in May, 2027. In addition to the U of S, the Métis Nation of Ontario, the Saskatchewan Research Council and the Canadian Light Source are supporting collaborators on the project. Pan American has agreed to provide data, resources, samples, and advisory services to support the research proposal and, once complete, intends to investigate methods of incorporating the resulting research into development and commercialization plans.

“Innovation and collaboration is sewn into our Company's fabric,” said Jason Latkowcer, CEO of Pan American Energy.“We are excited by the work that Dr. Yuanming Pan and his team of collaborators are undertaking and the results that they are hoping to achieve. Through our in-kind contributions, allowing the U of S, the Métis Nation of Ontario, Canadian Light Source, and the Saskatchewan Research Council full access to the historic and recent drill core materials from the Big Mack Lithium Project, we hope to help allow Dr. Pan establish an innovative 3D model for the distribution, chemistry and crystal morphology of petalite in the pegmatites at the Big Mack Lithium Project. Together, with the support of NSERC, we are helping to build a strong, globally-competitive research and innovation system in Canada for the development of infrastructure which supports green energy technologies as the world stives toward a low-carbon economy.”

