Enviri Corporation To Host Analyst Day On June 20Th In Philadelphia

The Analyst Day will focus on the accomplishments and outlook for Clean Earth as well as its unique business attributes and key initiatives. Jeff Beswick, Senior Vice President & Group President of Clean Earth, alongside other key members of Clean Earth's leadership, will engage in discussions on these and other topics through a series of presentations and a Q&A session.

Chairman and CEO, Nick Grasberger, and Senior Vice President and CFO, Tom Vadaketh, will also provide a strategic update on Enviri and the Company's financial priorities and outlook.

The event is scheduled to start at 9:00 a.m. ET and will conclude at approximately 12:00 p.m. ET with lunch to follow.

A live webcast of the Analyst Day presentations and supporting materials will be accessible on the day of the event on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website.

Financial analysts, institutional investors and other stakeholders interested in participating in the event, whether in person or via a webcast, may register using the following link: Enviri 2024 Analyst Day . Given space limitations, Enviri will confirm all in-person attendance.

About Enviri

Enviri is transforming the world to green, as a trusted global leader in providing a broad range of environmental services and related innovative solutions. The company serves a diverse customer base by offering critical recycle and reuse solutions for their waste streams, enabling customers to address their most complex environmental challenges and to achieve their sustainability goals. Enviri is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and operates in more than 150 locations in over 30 countries.