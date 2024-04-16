MIMEDX To Host First Quarter 2024 Operating And Financial Results Conference Call On April 30

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MARIETTA, Ga., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the“Company”) today announced that it will report its operating and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024 after the market close on Tuesday, April 30, 2024. The MIMEDX senior management team will host a webcast and conference call to review its results beginning at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day.



The conference call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: Click here

U.S. Investors: 877-407-6184

International Investors: 201-389-0877

Conference ID: 13745475

A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days on the Company's website at following the conclusion of the event.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company's vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit .

Contact:

Matt Notarianni

Investor Relations

470-304-7291

