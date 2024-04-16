“Snack’In For You” Launches In Bashas’

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Better-for-you veggie puff brand available in Arizona retailer with additional launches expected later this year

PHOENIX, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snack'in For You by Sigma Foods announces the launch of its baked, vegetable-based, gluten-free, high-protein, better-for-you baked puffs at Bashas' locations throughout Arizona. Available in four-ounce bags across four boldly delicious flavor profiles: Cauliflower Puffs in Sour Cream and Onion, and Buffalo Ranch; Broccoli Puffs in Mesquite Barbeque, and Cheddar Jalapeño.



“We are thrilled to offer a boldly delicious, better-for-you snack that doesn't sacrifice taste,” said Angela Rodela, Marketing and Innovation Director of Snacking.“Launching our products in Bashas' locations marks the beginning of an exciting journey for Snack'in For You as we look forward to several retailer launches in 2024 to meet the growing demand for innovative, health-driven snack options.”

Made with four simple base ingredients-real cauliflower or broccoli, rice flour, chickpeas, and pea protein-Snack'in For You delivers a better-for-you snack option with four grams of protein per one-ounce serving.

This is the brand's first retailer launch after successful regional trial launches in 2023. Snack'in For You veggie puffs are available for a suggested retail price of $4.39.

To find a Bashas' location near you, visit bashas/locations . For more information on Snack'in For You, visit snackinforyou .

ABOUT SNACK'IN FOR YOU

Since 2022, Snack'in For You has focused on innovative snacks that provide bold flavors with healthier ingredients. The global brand features five product lines of high-protein, gluten-free baked or dehydrated snacks featuring simple, health-driven ingredients that satiate cravings and nutritional needs.

The brand currently boasts product lines in the US, Mexico, Spain, France and the UK.

ABOUT BASHAS'

Founded in 1932, family owned, and based in Chandler, Arizona, Bashas' operates over 150 supermarkets under its Bashas' portfolio including: Bashas' Supermarkets, AJ's Fine Foods, Bashas' Dine, Food City, Ike's Farmer's Market, and Sportsman's Fine Wine & Spirits formats. Bashas' is Arizona's third largest grocer behind Fry's Food Stores and Wal-Mart. The company also has multiple product lines including dairy, frozen, non-edible, health and beauty care, and pet care products. For more information, visit bashas .

