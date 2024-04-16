Inspired Expands VLT Footprint In Saskatchewan With 720 Additional Valor™ Terminals

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (“Inspired” or the“Company”) (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems, and solutions, today announced that it has been awarded an additional 720 ValorTM video lottery terminal (“VLT”) placements by Western Canada Lottery Corporation (“WCLC”), on behalf of Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan (“LGS”), following a formal Request for Quotation (“RFQ”) process. Inspired expects to deliver the additional ValorTM terminals by the end of 2024, with new games to be released in the beginning of 2025.



WCLC has once again selected Inspired for a significant VLT contract, marking the third award in just four years. This achievement increases the total number of Inspired Valor VLTs in Saskatchewan to more than 1,500, demonstrating Inspired's continued success in delivering top-quality gaming solutions.

“We are thrilled to announce the deployment of an additional 720 VLT cabinets in Canada through our partnership with WCLC. This expansion underscores Inspired's commitment to enhancing the success of the Saskatchewan VLT program, and we are honored to support WCLC and the Canadian market with our player-popular cabinets and content,” said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspired.

“We are committed to providing our VLT players in Saskatchewan with high-quality content and hardware to enhance their gaming experience,” said Eric Karmark, Vice President of VLT Gaming and Operations at WCLC. “Inspired's Valor VLT has impressed us, and their ongoing success in launching new games in the market is commendable. The addition of 720 new Valor units and even more exciting games further solidifies our commitment, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact Inspired's contribution will have on the market.”

The Valor cabinet by Inspired is a market leader, providing superior player experience with dual 27-inch screens, premium speakers, and an elegant multi-game interface for seamless game selection.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across retail and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; interactive games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals. Additional information can be found at .

About WCLC: Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) manages, conducts, and operates video lottery related activities as agent for Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan (LGS).

