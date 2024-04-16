Solid Power Announces Upcoming Investor Conference Schedule

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOUISVILLE, Colo., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Power , Inc. ("Solid Power") (Nasdaq: SLDP ), a leading developer of solid-state battery technology, today announced it will participate in the following investor conferences in the coming months:



Janney Fireside Chat

Presentation date and time: April 17, 2024, 2:00pm ET

Location: Virtual



Oppenheimer 9 th Annual Emerging Growth Conference

Date: May 9, 2024

Location: Virtual

JP Morgan Virtual Battery Series

Presentation date and time: May 15, 2024, 10:00am ET

Location: Virtual

TD Cowen's 2 nd Annual Sustainability Week

Presentation date and time: May 23, 2024, 10:25am ET

Location: Virtual

Webcast:

Wolfe 2 nd Annual Small and Mid-Cap Conference

Date: June 6, 2024

Location: New York, NY

Stifel Formula E Portland ePrix Race Investor Event

Date: June 29, 2024

Location: Portland, OR

For those conferences where presentations are being webcast, information about accessing those webcasts will be made available on Solid Power's investor relations website ( ) as details are finalized. Replays of the webcasts will be available on Solid Power's website for a limited period of time following the conferences.

Portfolio managers and analysts who wish to request a meeting should contact their sales representative at the sponsoring firms.

About Solid Power, Inc.

Solid Power is developing solid-state battery technology to enable the next generation of batteries for the fast-growing EV and other markets. Solid Power's core technology is its electrolyte material, which Solid Power believes can enable extended driving range, longer battery life, improved safety, and lower cost compared to traditional lithium-ion. Solid Power's business model – selling its electrolyte to cell manufacturers and licensing its cell designs and manufacturing processes – distinguishes the company from many of its competitors who plan to be commercial battery manufacturers. Ultimately, Solid Power endeavors to be a leading producer and distributor of sulfide-based solid electrolyte material for powering both EVs and other applications. For more information, visit .

