Icetic Introduces Smart And Cool Ice Tray System On Kickstarter With Early Sign-Up Discounts

IceTic is a compact hand-size, color-changing ice maker produces 60 mini ice cubes and spheres with a storage capacity of up to 240, eliminating the need for bulky ice bins.

Quebec, Montreal, 16th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , IceTic announces the debut of its new ice maker on Kickstarter , designed to offer a more practical and efficient way of making ice. This compact and freezer-friendly device is designed to provide a practical and efficient solution for making ice. It seamlessly fits into all standard freezers, including small freezer drawers. IceTic's color-changing trays offer a unique feature: they transition from a clear color to a rich dark blue, indicating when the ice is ready. This innovative design eliminates the need for guesswork or touching the ice to check its readiness. Once the bucket reaches room temperature, the trays slowly return to their original color.







IceTic includes six compartment-trays crafted to create a total of 60 ice cubes and spheres, each measuring 0.75 inches. Depending on the user's preference and mood, they can select between cubes, spheres, or a combination.

The Kickstarter campaign is now on Pre-Launch, allowing early supporters to secure the product at up to 20% off the anticipated retail price.“Our goal with IceTic is to enhance the experience of preparing beverages at home by simplifying the ice-making process,” explains Sandy Suliman, the creator of IceTic.







The launch on Kickstarter aims to introduce IceTic to the market while offering an advantage to early backers through a special discount. This approach benefits early adopters and supports a product that addresses common frustrations with traditional ice-making methods through a thoughtful design.







IceTic was developed to address common challenges associated with traditional ice trays. It aims to streamline the filling trays with water and easily remove ice cubes while occupying minimal space in the freezer.

Additionally, the product is made from LFGB-certified, BPA-free, food-grade certified, and dishwasher-safe materials, emphasizing IceTic's focus on quality and user safety.

The dimensions of the IceTic system (6′′ H x 5.3′′ L x 6′′ W inches) ensure that it can fit in virtually any small freezer drawer, optimizing space and improving the efficiency of ice-making for households. Now, anyone can get up to 60 ice units ready to go within 5 hours and store up to 240 ice inside the bucket

IceTic offers a delightful way to elevate your beverage experience with creative, flavored ice cubes and ice spheres Innovative for a Flavorful Beverage Experience

IceTic specializes in developing solutions that enhance daily living through practical design and functionality. Focused on improving the beverage preparation experience, IceTic's latest offering is a testament to its commitment to simplicity and efficiency in the modern kitchen. By introducing products that address common household challenges, IceTic aims to bring innovation to everyday tasks, making them more enjoyable and less time-consuming.

