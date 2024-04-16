Mohammed Bin Rashid Library And Cineolio Organise Film Night On April 19

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 16 April 2024:

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library is set to organise another film night, in cooperation with Cineolio, on Friday, April 19, in the theatre, at 7 PM. The screening will feature a collection of short films that embody diverse cultures and reflect different visions from around the world. The event comes in line with the library's role as a pioneering cultural hub that seeks to enrich the cultural, intellectual, and creative life in society.

Four films will be screened during this event. These films are: The Coin, directed by Siqi Song, Dear Masr, directed by Racha Najdi, Requiem for Romance, directed by Jonathan Ng, and Sabeel, directed by Khalid Al Mahmood.

In The Coin, a young woman loses a jar on her journey to a new country, which contains the lucky coins she has been collecting growing up. Her new life begins with a search to find the coin. In Dear Masr, a filmmaker creates a love letter to Cairo and its people when she must leave the city after 8 years of living in it. On the other hand, Requiem for Romance revolves around a modern-day couple's phone call about the anguishing details of their relationship, juxtaposed with visuals of an epic battle in feudal China where love equals war. In Sabeel, two young boys spend their days growing and selling vegetables on the roadside to buy medicine for their sick grandmother. The road is their link to the world, and will also determine their destiny.

This evening supports the Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's vision and strategy to enhance cultural and artistic awareness and provide rich experiences for all visitors of different ages and interests. It is also a unique opportunity to see various works of art from different global cultures, to nurture cultural understanding and expand the horizons of knowledge for community members.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Library's visitors can find more details and information about the screening and register to attend it for free, through the official website mbrl, and the library's social media channels.