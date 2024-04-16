Ukraine Repels Seven Russian Assaults Near Orikhiv, Five On Left Bank In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the operational zone of Defense Forces South, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven assaults by Russian invaders on the Orikhiv axis and another five – on the left bank of the Dnipro in Kherson region.

That's according to Operational Command South press service, Ukrinform reports.

The enemy does not abandon the attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. "In the Orikhiv direction, the invaders carried out seven assaults, of which five were recorded in the Staromaiorske area, one in the Novodarivka area, and one near Mala Tokmachka. None of those saw success," the report says.

On the left bank of the Dnipro, in the temporarily captured Kherson region, according to the Ukrainian command, the enemy launched five assaults in toward the Ukrainian bridgehead near Krynky. As a result, the Russians were forced to retreat to their original positions, having suffered losses.

Ukrainian defenders continue to hold and strengthen their positions.

The Russians exert pressure on Ukrainian troops, launching artillery fire and a large number of strike drones of various types. Aerial reconnaissance efforts are also active in the area, with 134 recon drones spotted in the operational zone in the past day.

The invaders also launched three air strikes in the Orikhiv direction, using six guided aerial bombs and about three dozen unguided missiles.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Russian army has changed the tactics of employing missile carriers in the Black Sea.

