46 Killed In Gaza In 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 16 (Petra) -- Israeli occupation forces carried out five massacres against families in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, leaving 46 people dead and injuring 110 others, the Gaza Health Ministry said Tuesday.The latest casualties raised the death toll since Israel launched its war on October 7 to 33,843, most of whom were children and women, and the number of injured to 76,575, it said.It said thousands of victims were still under the rubble of buildings targeted by air strikes or on the roads beyond reach of ambulance and civil defense crews.