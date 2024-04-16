Director/PDMR Shareholding

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 16 April 2024
OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)
Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)
The Company notifies changes in the PDMRs interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company, arising from Awards that vested under the 2021 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) and 2021 Performance Share Plan (PSP). The 2021 DSBP and PSP were granted on 15 April 2021 at a price of £4.920 per Share being the closing price prior to the date of grant.
| Name
| Number of DSBP Shares Vesting
| Number of PSP Shares Vesting
| Number of PSP Shares Forfeited
| Total number of Shares Sold for tax
| Total number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account
| Executive Directors
| Andy Golding
| 33,709
| 25,744
| 10,536
| 28,042
| 31,411
| April Talintyre
| 22 932
| 16,110
| 6,593
| 18,415
| 20,627
| Other PDMRs
| Jens Bech
| 0
| 9,067
| 3,711
| 4,277
| 4,790
| Jason Elphick
| 0
| 7,196
| 2,946
| 3,395
| 3,801
| Peter Hindle
| 0
| 4,224
| 1,730
| 1,993
| 2,231
| Hasan Kazmi
| 0
| 7,701
| 3,153
| 3,633
| 4,068
| Clive Kornitzer
| 0
| 9,820
| 4,020
| 4,632
| 5,188
| Lisa Odendaal
| 0
| 6,291
| 2,575
| 2,968
| 3,323
| Richard Wilson
| 0
| 6,253
| 2,560
| 2,950
| 3,303
The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
| Name of natural person
| Andrew Golding
| 2. Reason for the notification
| a. Position/status
| Chief Executive Officer
|
b. Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a. Full name of the entity
| OSB GROUP PLC
| b. Legal Entity Identifier code
| 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
| 4. Details of the transaction(s):
| a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
| Identification code
| GB00BLDRH360
| b. Nature of Transaction
| Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP Disposal – tax liability for 2021 PSP Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 DSBP Disposal – tax liability for 2021 DSBP
| c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
| Price
| Volume
| (1) Nil
| 25,744
| (2) £3.787094
| 12,143
|
| (3) Nil
| 33,709
|
| (4) £3.787094
| 15,899
| d. Aggregated Information:
| Aggregated volume
25,744 12,143 33,709 15,899
Aggregated price
Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £45,986.68 Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £60,211.01
| e. Date of transaction
| 15 April 2024
| f. Place of transaction
| (1) and (3) Outside a trading venue
(2) and (4) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
| Name of natural person
| April Talintyre
| 2. Reason for the notification
| c. Position/status
| Chief Financial Officer
|
d. Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a. Full name of the entity
| OSB GROUP PLC
| b. Legal Entity Identifier code
| 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
| 4. Details of the transaction(s):
| a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
| Identification code
| GB00BLDRH360
| b. Nature of Transaction
| Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP Disposal – tax liability for 2021 PSP Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 DSBP Disposal – tax liability for 2021 DSBP
| c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
| Price
| Volume
| (1) Nil
| 16,110
| (2) £3.787094
| 7,599
| (3) Nil
| 22,932
| (4) £3.787094
| 10,816
| d. Aggregated Information:
| Aggregated volume
16,110 7,599 22,932 10,816
Aggregated price
Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £28,778.13 Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £40,961.21
| e. Date of transaction
| 15 April 2024
| f. Place of transaction
| (1) and (3) Outside a trading venue
(2) and (4) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
| Name of natural person
| Jens Bech
| 2. Reason for the notification
| e. Position/status
| Group Commercial Director
|
f. Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a. Full name of the entity
| OSB GROUP PLC
| b. Legal Entity Identifier code
| 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
| 4. Details of the transaction(s):
| a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
| Identification code
| GB00BLDRH360
| b. Nature of Transaction
| Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP Disposal – tax liability for 2021 PSP
| c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
| Price
| Volume
| (1) Nil
| 9,067
| (2) £3.787094
| 4,277
| g. Aggregated Information:
| Aggregated volume
(1) 9,067
(2) 4,277
Aggregated price
Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £16,197.40
| e. Date of transaction
| 15 April 2024
| f. Place of transaction
| (1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
| Name of natural person
| Jason Elphick
| 2. Reason for the notification
| h. Position/status
| Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
|
i. Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a. Full name of the entity
| OSB GROUP PLC
| b. Legal Entity Identifier code
| 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
| 4. Details of the transaction(s):
| a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
| Identification code
| GB00BLDRH360
| b. Nature of Transaction
| Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP Disposal – tax liability for 2021 PSP
| c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
| Price
| Volume
| (1) Nil
| 7,196
| (2) £3.787094
| 3,395
| d. Aggregated Information:
| Aggregated volume
7,196 3,395
Aggregated price
Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £12,857.18
| e. Date of transaction
| 15 April 2024
| f. Place of transaction
| (1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
| Name of natural person
| Peter Hindle
| 2. Reason for the notification
| j. Position/status
| Group Chief Information Officer
|
k. Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a. Full name of the entity
| OSB GROUP PLC
| b. Legal Entity Identifier code
| 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
| 4. Details of the transaction(s):
| a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
| Identification code
| GB00BLDRH360
| b. Nature of Transaction
| Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP Disposal – tax liability for 2021 PSP
| c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
| Price
| Volume
| (1) Nil
| 4,224
| (2) £3.787094
| 1,993
| d. Aggregated Information:
| Aggregated volume
(1) 4,224
(2) 1,993
Aggregated price
Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £7,547.68
| e. Date of transaction
| 15 April 2024
| f. Place of transaction
| (1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
| Name of natural person
| Hasan Kazmi
| 2. Reason for the notification
| l. Position/status
| Group Chief Risk Officer
|
m. Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a. Full name of the entity
| OSB GROUP PLC
| b. Legal Entity Identifier code
| 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
| 4. Details of the transaction(s):
| a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
| Identification code
| GB00BLDRH360
| b. Nature of Transaction
| Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP Disposal – tax liability for 2021 PSP
| c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
| Price
| Volume
| (1) Nil
| 7,701
| (2) £3.787094
| 3,633
| d. Aggregated Information:
| Aggregated volume
(1) 7,701
(2) 3,633
Aggregated price
Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £13,758.51
| e. Date of transaction
| 15 April 2024
| f. Place of transaction
| (1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
| Name of natural person
| Clive Kornitzer
| 2. Reason for the notification
| n. Position/status
| Group Chief Operating Officer
|
o. Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a. Full name of the entity
| OSB GROUP PLC
| b. Legal Entity Identifier code
| 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
| 4. Details of the transaction(s):
| a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
| Identification code
| GB00BLDRH360
| b. Nature of Transaction
| Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP Disposal – tax liability for 2021 PSP
| c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
| Price
| Volume
| (1) Nil
| 9,820
| (2) £3.787094
| 4,632
| d. Aggregated Information:
| Aggregated volume
9,820 4,632
Aggregated price
Consideration Price: Ni Total Sale Price: £17,541.82
| e. Date of transaction
| 15 April 2024
| f. Place of transaction
| (1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
| Name of natural person
| Lisa Odendaal
| 2. Reason for the notification
| p. Position/status
| Group Chief Internal Auditor
|
q. Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a. Full name of the entity
| OSB GROUP PLC
| b. Legal Entity Identifier code
| 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
| 4. Details of the transaction(s):
| a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
| Identification code
| GB00BLDRH360
| b. Nature of Transaction
| Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP Disposal – tax liability for 2021 PSP
| c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
| Price
| Volume
| (1) Nil
| 6,291
| (2) £3.787094
| 2,968
| d. Aggregated Information:
| Aggregated volume
(1) 6,291
(2) 2,968
Aggregated price
Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £11,240.09
| e. Date of transaction
| 15 April 2024
| f. Place of transaction
| (1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
| 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
| Name of natural person
| Richard Wilson
| 2. Reason for the notification
| r. Position/status
| Group Chief Credit and Compliance Officer
|
s. Initial notification/amendment
|
Initial Notification
| 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
| a. Full name of the entity
| OSB GROUP PLC
| b. Legal Entity Identifier code
| 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
| 4. Details of the transaction(s):
| a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
| Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
| Identification code
| GB00BLDRH360
| b. Nature of Transaction
| Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP Disposal – tax liability for 2021 PSP
| c. Price(s) and Volume(s)
| Price
| Volume
| (1) Nil
| 6,253
| (2) £3.787094
| 2,950
| d. Aggregated Information:
| Aggregated volume
(1) 6,253
(2) 2,950
Aggregated price
Consideration Price: Nil Total Sale Price: £11,171.93
| e. Date of transaction
| 15 April 2024
| f. Place of transaction
| (1) Outside a trading venue
(2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
Enquiries:
OSB GROUP PLC
Jason Elphick t: 01634 848 944
Group General Counsel and Company Secretary
Investor relations
Email: ... t: 01634 838973
Brunswick
Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959
Notes to Editors
About OSB GROUP PLC
OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.
