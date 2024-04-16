               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Director/PDMR Shareholding


4/16/2024 8:01:02 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 16 April 2024

OSB GROUP PLC
(the Company)

Notification of Transactions of Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (PDMRs)

The Company notifies changes in the PDMRs interests in the ordinary shares of £0.01 each (Shares) of the Company, arising from Awards that vested under the 2021 Deferred Share Bonus Plan (DSBP) and 2021 Performance Share Plan (PSP). The 2021 DSBP and PSP were granted on 15 April 2021 at a price of £4.920 per Share being the closing price prior to the date of grant.

Name Number of DSBP Shares Vesting Number of PSP Shares Vesting Number of PSP Shares Forfeited Total number of Shares Sold for tax Total number of Shares Retained in Corporate Nominee Account
Executive Directors
Andy Golding 33,709 25,744 10,536 28,042 31,411
April Talintyre 22 932 16,110 6,593 18,415 20,627
Other PDMRs
Jens Bech 0 9,067 3,711 4,277 4,790
Jason Elphick 0 7,196 2,946 3,395 3,801
Peter Hindle 0 4,224 1,730 1,993 2,231
Hasan Kazmi 0 7,701 3,153 3,633 4,068
Clive Kornitzer 0 9,820 4,020 4,632 5,188
Lisa Odendaal 0 6,291 2,575 2,968 3,323
Richard Wilson 0 6,253 2,560 2,950 3,303

The following disclosures are made in accordance with Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural person Andrew Golding
2. Reason for the notification
a. Position/status
Chief Executive Officer

b. Initial notification/amendment

Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC
b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
4. Details of the transaction(s):
a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
Identification code GB00BLDRH360
b. Nature of Transaction
  • Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP
  • Disposal – tax liability for 2021 PSP
  • Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 DSBP
  • Disposal – tax liability for 2021 DSBP
    • c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume
    (1) Nil 25,744
    (2) £3.787094 12,143
    (3) Nil 33,709
    (4) £3.787094 15,899
    d. Aggregated Information:
    		Aggregated volume
  • 25,744
  • 12,143
  • 33,709
  • 15,899
    Aggregated price
  • Consideration Price: Nil
  • Total Sale Price: £45,986.68
  • Consideration Price: Nil
  • Total Sale Price: £60,211.01
    • e. Date of transaction 15 April 2024
    f. Place of transaction (1) and (3) Outside a trading venue
    (2) and (4) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


    1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
    Name of natural person April Talintyre
    2. Reason for the notification
    c. Position/status
    		Chief Financial Officer

    d. Initial notification/amendment

    Initial Notification
    3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
    a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC
    b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
    4. Details of the transaction(s):
    a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
    		Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
    Identification code GB00BLDRH360
    b. Nature of Transaction
  • Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP
  • Disposal – tax liability for 2021 PSP
  • Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 DSBP
  • Disposal – tax liability for 2021 DSBP
    • c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume
    (1) Nil 16,110
    (2) £3.787094 7,599
    (3) Nil 22,932
    (4) £3.787094 10,816
    d. Aggregated Information:
    		Aggregated volume
  • 16,110
  • 7,599
  • 22,932
  • 10,816
    Aggregated price
  • Consideration Price: Nil
  • Total Sale Price: £28,778.13
  • Consideration Price: Nil
  • Total Sale Price: £40,961.21
    • e. Date of transaction 15 April 2024
    f. Place of transaction (1) and (3) Outside a trading venue
    (2) and (4) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


    1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
    Name of natural person Jens Bech
    2. Reason for the notification
    e. Position/status
    		Group Commercial Director

    f. Initial notification/amendment

    Initial Notification
    3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
    a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC
    b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
    4. Details of the transaction(s):
    a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
    		Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
    Identification code GB00BLDRH360
    b. Nature of Transaction
  • Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP
  • Disposal – tax liability for 2021 PSP
    • c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume
    (1) Nil 9,067
    (2) £3.787094 4,277
    g. Aggregated Information:
    		Aggregated volume
    (1) 9,067
    (2) 4,277
    Aggregated price
  • Consideration Price: Nil
  • Total Sale Price: £16,197.40
    • e. Date of transaction 15 April 2024
    f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue
    (2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


    1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
    Name of natural person Jason Elphick
    2. Reason for the notification
    h. Position/status
    		Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

    i. Initial notification/amendment

    Initial Notification
    3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
    a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC
    b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
    4. Details of the transaction(s):
    a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
    		Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
    Identification code GB00BLDRH360
    b. Nature of Transaction
  • Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP
  • Disposal – tax liability for 2021 PSP
    • c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume
    (1) Nil 7,196
    (2) £3.787094 3,395
    d. Aggregated Information:
    		Aggregated volume
  • 7,196
  • 3,395
    Aggregated price
  • Consideration Price: Nil
  • Total Sale Price: £12,857.18
    • e. Date of transaction 15 April 2024
    f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue
    (2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


    1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
    Name of natural person Peter Hindle
    2. Reason for the notification
    j. Position/status
    		Group Chief Information Officer

    k. Initial notification/amendment

    Initial Notification
    3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
    a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC
    b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
    4. Details of the transaction(s):
    a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
    		Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
    Identification code GB00BLDRH360
    b. Nature of Transaction
  • Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP
  • Disposal – tax liability for 2021 PSP
    • c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume
    (1) Nil 4,224
    (2) £3.787094 1,993
    d. Aggregated Information:
    		Aggregated volume
    (1) 4,224
    (2) 1,993
    Aggregated price
  • Consideration Price: Nil
  • Total Sale Price: £7,547.68
    • e. Date of transaction 15 April 2024
    f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue
    (2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


    1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
    Name of natural person Hasan Kazmi
    2. Reason for the notification
    l. Position/status
    		Group Chief Risk Officer

    m. Initial notification/amendment

    Initial Notification
    3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
    a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC
    b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
    4. Details of the transaction(s):
    a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
    		Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
    Identification code GB00BLDRH360
    b. Nature of Transaction
  • Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP
  • Disposal – tax liability for 2021 PSP
    • c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume
    (1) Nil 7,701
    (2) £3.787094 3,633
    d. Aggregated Information:
    		Aggregated volume
    (1) 7,701
    (2) 3,633
    Aggregated price
  • Consideration Price: Nil
  • Total Sale Price: £13,758.51
    • e. Date of transaction 15 April 2024
    f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue
    (2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


    1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
    Name of natural person Clive Kornitzer
    2. Reason for the notification
    n. Position/status
    		Group Chief Operating Officer

    o. Initial notification/amendment

    Initial Notification
    3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
    a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC
    b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
    4. Details of the transaction(s):
    a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
    		Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
    Identification code GB00BLDRH360
    b. Nature of Transaction
  • Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP
  • Disposal – tax liability for 2021 PSP
    • c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume
    (1) Nil 9,820
    (2) £3.787094 4,632
    d. Aggregated Information:
    		Aggregated volume
  • 9,820
  • 4,632
    Aggregated price
  • Consideration Price: Ni
  • Total Sale Price: £17,541.82
    • e. Date of transaction 15 April 2024
    f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue
    (2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


    1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
    Name of natural person Lisa Odendaal
    2. Reason for the notification
    p. Position/status
    		Group Chief Internal Auditor

    q. Initial notification/amendment

    Initial Notification
    3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
    a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC
    b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
    4. Details of the transaction(s):
    a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
    		Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
    Identification code GB00BLDRH360
    b. Nature of Transaction
  • Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP
  • Disposal – tax liability for 2021 PSP
    • c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume
    (1) Nil 6,291
    (2) £3.787094 2,968
    d. Aggregated Information:
    		Aggregated volume
    (1) 6,291
    (2) 2,968
    Aggregated price
  • Consideration Price: Nil
  • Total Sale Price: £11,240.09
    • e. Date of transaction 15 April 2024
    f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue
    (2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)


    1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
    Name of natural person Richard Wilson
    2. Reason for the notification
    r. Position/status
    		Group Chief Credit and Compliance Officer

    s. Initial notification/amendment

    Initial Notification
    3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
    a. Full name of the entity OSB GROUP PLC
    b. Legal Entity Identifier code 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
    4. Details of the transaction(s):
    a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
    		Ordinary shares of £0.01 each
    Identification code GB00BLDRH360
    b. Nature of Transaction
  • Acquisition of shares following the vesting of the 2021 PSP
  • Disposal – tax liability for 2021 PSP
    • c. Price(s) and Volume(s) Price Volume
    (1) Nil 6,253
    (2) £3.787094 2,950
    d. Aggregated Information:
    		Aggregated volume
    (1) 6,253
    (2) 2,950
    Aggregated price
  • Consideration Price: Nil
  • Total Sale Price: £11,171.93
    • e. Date of transaction 15 April 2024
    f. Place of transaction (1) Outside a trading venue
    (2) London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

    Enquiries:

    OSB GROUP PLC
    Jason Elphick t: 01634 848 944
    Group General Counsel and Company Secretary

    Investor relations
    Email: ... t: 01634 838973

    Brunswick
    Robin Wrench / Simone Selzer t: 020 7404 5959

    Notes to Editors

    About OSB GROUP PLC

    OSB began trading as a bank on 1 February 2011 and was admitted to the main market of the London Stock Exchange in June 2014 (OSB.L). OSB joined the FTSE 250 index in June 2015. On 4 October 2019, OSB acquired Charter Court Financial Services Group plc and its subsidiary businesses. On 30 November 2020, OSB GROUP PLC became the listed entity and holding company for the OSB Group. The Group provides specialist lending and retail savings and is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority, part of the Bank of England, and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority. The Group reports under two segments, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court Financial Services.


