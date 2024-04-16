Standard Uranium Reports On Recent Exploration Insights At The Sun Dog Project With Option Partner Aero Energy Ltd.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Sun Dog is host to globally significant former uranium producer.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Uranium Ltd. (“ Standard Uranium ” or the“ Company ”) (TSX-V: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (Frankfurt: FWB:9SU) is pleased to provide a comprehensive summary of exploration insights and historical data gathered at its Sun Dog Uranium Project (“ Sun Dog ”, or the“ Project ”), currently under a three-year earn-in option agreement with Aero Energy Ltd. (“ Aero ”) (TSX-V: AERO).



Highlights:



History of Production: The project hosts the historical Gunnar Mine which produced 18M pounds of U3O8 between 1953 and 1981 and was formerly the world's largest uranium producer 1,2.

Uranium Above and Below the Unconformity: Numerous historical high-grade* uranium showings ranging between 0.10% and 12.39% U 3 O 8 have been documented at surface3,4. These showings occur in both basement rocks below the Unconformity and perched within Athabasca sandstones above the Unconformity thus confirming the presence of unconformity-related high-grade uranium on the Sun Dog Project.

Radioactivity at the Unconformity: Prospecting conducted by Standard Uranium has identified anomalous** to strong radioactivity ranging between 500 cps and >65,535 cps immediately associated with sandstone and basement faults, and along the surface expression of the Unconformity at multiple target areas providing further compelling support for the high prospectivity of the Sun Dog Project.

Favorable Host Rocks: An airborne VTEMTM Plus survey is currently underway designed to pinpoint graphitic rocks (conductors) favourable for hosting significant concentrations of uranium. This modern electromagnetic (“EM”) survey will infill and improve upon historical surveys which have identified at least 40 km of combined conductor strike length. Target Development & Drilling: The results of the VTEMTM Plus survey will be subject to geophysical interpretation and modelling, and integrated with the Project's existing datasets, to select and prioritize targets for the upcoming summer drill program scheduled to begin in early June.



Jon Bey, CEO of Standard Uranium, commented: “We are thrilled to return to the Sun Dog Project and continue advancing our exploration strategy targeting prospective high-grade uranium targets. The 2024 exploration program will leverage the results of the modern VTEMTM Plus survey currently underway, in addition to the combined uranium expertise of our joint technical team with partners at Aero Energy. The summer of 2024 will be an exciting time for active exploration in the Uranium City region and we are eager to get our drills spinning.”

Galen McNamara, CEO of Aero Energy, commented: “The Sun Dog Project is highly prospective for shallow high-grade uranium mineralization and is largely underexplored. The VTEMTM Plus survey covering both the Sun Dog and Murmac projects is nearing completion, and we expect the results to identify a significant number of high-priority drill targets for follow-up during our planned drill program scheduled to begin in early June. We look forward to sharing target information more specifically in the coming weeks as we advance towards our maiden drilling program”.





Figure 1. Uranium mineralization in Athabasca Group sandstone above the Unconformity on Stewart Island with radioactivity exceeding 65,535 counts-per-second.

Sun Dog Project Overview and Historical Exploration:

The Project is currently under option (the“ Option ”) to Aero Energy Ltd. (the“ Optionee ”) an arms-length company (TSX-V: AERO). Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Optionee will be granted the option to acquire 100% of the Project located along the northwestern edge of the Athabasca Basin, by funding C$6.5 million in exploration expenditures over a three-year period, making cash payments totalling C$650,000, and issuing C$650,000 in common shares, over a 2-year period. Following exercise of the Sun Dog Option, Standard will retain a 2% net smelter returns royalty, which may be reduced to 1% for a $1,000,000 cash payment.

The Project covers an area of 48,443 acres in nine mining claims, located 15 km from Uranium City on the northern margin of the Athabasca Basin. It hosts the historical Gunnar Uranium Mine, discovered in 1952, which doubled Canada's uranium production and became the largest uranium producer globally in 1956. The Gunnar Mine produced approximately 18M lbs of U3O8 between 1953 and 19811,2.

During this time exploration efforts in the area primarily focused on“Beaverlodge-style” deposits, typically lower-grade, fault-hosted mineralization visible at the surface. This approach did not target, and would not have been effective for, the high-grade "Unconformity-related" basement-hosted deposits associated with graphitic rocks more recently discovered near the Athabasca Basin's edge (e.g. Arrow, Triple R).

These deposits are associated with graphite-rich rocks, evident as electromagnetic (EM) conductors in geophysical surveys. These graphite-rich rocks, softer than surrounding quartzite and granitoid lithologies, are not exposed at the surface. Instead, they are found in deeply weathered valleys, concealed by glacial till, soil and small lakes. The historical exploration methods applied included airborne radiometric and surface prospecting, identifying radioactive anomalies and drill testing their extents. This approach is not effective for this type of basement-hosted mineralization.

With only limited previous drilling, the extensive (>40 km strike length) conductors targeted at Sun Dog remain largely unexplored, offering significant potential for future discovery (Figure 2).





Figure 2: Selected uranium occurrences and known EM-conductors present on the Sun Dog Project

Preliminary Modern Exploration

Recent exploration efforts by Standard Uranium have focused on the most promising historical target areas, namely Skye, Java, and Stewart Island, testing down-dip extensions of structures hosting uranium at surface with the aim of discovering high-grade unconformity mineralization and basement“roots” of the mineralizing systems underlying the Athabasca sandstones.

Prospecting & Surface Exploration

In the fall of 2020, crews collected 56 outcrop grab samples, 6 boulder samples, and 14 historical core samples from the Project. These were primarily collected from mineralized target areas and from historical drill holes completed by former operators of the project.

Prospecting led to the discovery of a new high-grade uranium showing named the Haven discovery and several zones of visible uranium mineralization at surface that returned uranium assay results of 3.58% U3O8, 1.7% U3O8, and 0.7% U3O8.

Additionally, the analytical results revealed a correlation between uranium and gold, while boron and other pathfinder elements highlighted the potential for a robust alteration footprint associated with uranium mineralization. Surficial grab samples from faults and veins cutting sandstone outcrop returned high concentrations of dravite (up to 75%), a uranium pathfinder mineral commonly associated with uranium-fertile systems.

In the summer of 2022, Standard Uranium executed a field mapping and prospecting program to expand upon the results of the 2020 prospecting program. Scintillometers were used to track radioactivity with more than 80 new mineralized boulder and bedrock locations discovered on Johnston and Stewart islands.

The expanded surface expression of mineralization on south Johnston Island displayed scintillometer readings >10,000 cps and locally off-scale (>65,535 cps) and the historical mineralized surface occurrences on Stewart Island were confirmed with scintillometer measurements ranging from >500 cps to >65,535 cps. Radioactivity measurements were collected with hand-held RS-121 or RS-125 scintillometers. These occurrences provide compelling support for the presence of high-grade unconformity-associated uranium mineralization on the project.

Gravity and Magnetic Surveys

In the winter of 2022, MWH Geo-Surveys Ltd. carried out a ground gravity survey and UAV-borne magnetic surveys in the areas of Johnston and Stewart islands on behalf of Standard Uranium.

The gravity survey consisted of 3,388 unique gravity measurement stations and 155 repeat stations with a station spacing of 50 to 100 m. The survey identified several variations in residual gravity and outlined multiple gravity low target areas on and around Stewart and Johnston islands.

The magnetic survey consisted of 572 line-kilometres of UAV magnetics at a line spacing of 50 m. Flightlines were flown either southeast or northwest at an elevation of approximately 48 m above ground level. The survey effectively mapped magnetic variations corresponding to changes in lithology and alteration which assisted in drill targeting.

First Pass Drilling

Standard Uranium carried out two drill programs on the Project during the winters of 2022 and 2023. In total 2,469 m of diamond drilling was completed across fourteen drill holes (Figure 3).

Drilling focused on testing for zones of high-grade unconformity-related uranium mineralization with targets identified based on the ground gravity and UAV magnetic data, lakebed radiometric anomalies, and resistivity lows, all coincident with cross-cutting faults and historical surface mineralization. Several gravity low anomalies have been identified and coincide with breaks or flexures in electromagnetic conductors under Athabasca sandstone cover, interpreted to potentially represent zones of strong alteration in bedrock, specifically clay alteration, commonly associated with the footprint of high-grade uranium deposits.

The 2022 and 2023 diamond drill programs were successful in identifying key geological characteristics prospective for significant uranium mineralizing systems on the Project, which in turn will aid in planning and prioritization of additional exploration targets for follow-up drill programs.

Drilling highlights include5:





Widespread hydrothermal alteration zones containing illite-rich and dravitic clays and abundant iron-oxide minerals intersected in multiple drill holes, indicating a robust fluid system with prospective chemistry for uranium.

Significant structural influence evidenced to control high-grade uranium mineralization and anomalous radioactivity in drill holes.

Reactivated graphitic shear zones & quartz-hematite breccias intersected over 10s of metres in several drill holes indicate ideal structural regime providing the plumbing system for uranium mobilization.

Favorable geochemistry returned in multiple drill holes, including prospective clay spectroscopy results (dravite), elevated pathfinder elements, and anomalous uranium correlated to lead isotope ratios which may be used as an additional exploration vector. Elevated radioactivity over a total of 1.5 metres up to 1,300 cps*** intersected in drill hole SD-23-013 at the Haven discovery. Assay highlights include 0.042 wt.% U308 from 79.0 to 79.5 m and 0.021 wt.% U308 from 79.5 to 80.0 m.







Figure 3. Historical and Standard Uranium Drill Holes with Target Areas on the Sun Dog Project

*The Company considers uranium mineralization with concentrations greater than 1.0 wt% U3O8 to be“high-grade”.

** The Company considers radioactivity readings greater than 300 counts per second (cps) to be“anomalous”.

***Natural gamma radiation in diamond drill core reported in this news release was measured in counts per second (cps) using a handheld RS-125 super-spectrometer and verified using a down-hole Mount Sopris 32GR slim gamma probe. The 32GR gamma probe has been calibrated to optimize the probe for uranium exploration logging and estimating weight percent U3O8 content. Readers are cautioned that scintillometer and gamma probe readings are not uniformly or directly related to uranium grades of the rock sample measured and should be treated only as a preliminary indication of the presence of radioactive minerals. All drill hole intersections are measured down-hole. Core interval measurements and true thicknesses are yet to be determined.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Sean Hillacre, P.Geo., President and VP Exploration of the Company and a“qualified person” as defined in NI 43-101.

Historical data disclosed in this news release relating to sampling results on the Sun Dog Project is historical in nature. Neither the Company nor a qualified person has yet verified this data and therefore investors should not place undue reliance on such data. The Company's future exploration work will include verification of the data. The Company considers historical results to be relevant as an exploration guide and to assess the mineralization as well as economic potential of the Project.

