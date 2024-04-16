The energy sector faces significant challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly impacting the small wind sector. Despite this, there are opportunities for growth in the power and energy sector post-pandemic.

The pandemic's impact on the small wind market is analyzed, alongside the competitive scenario and the global key competitors' market share in 2023. The competitive market presence is categorized into strong, active, niche, or trivial for players worldwide. Global market prospects and outlook are discussed, including sales breakdown by application, axis type, and installation type for the small wind market.

Horizontal Axis Small Wind Turbine, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.2% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Vertical Axis Small Wind Turbine segment is estimated at 10.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $175.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR

Regional analysis provides insight into sales distribution between developed and developing regions, with specific focus on regional markets. An introduction to small wind, including small wind turbines, is provided, followed by recent market activity updates.

The Small Wind market in the U.S. is estimated at US$175.3 Million in the year 2023. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$776.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2023 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 7.5% respectively over the 2023-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR.

