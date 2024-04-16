Global Antisense And Rnai Therapeutics Report 2024: A USD 34.7 Billion Predicted Market By 2034, With CAGR Of 18% During 2024-2034

Additionally, the genetic disorders segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expanding genetic disease landscape, advancements in precision medicine, and the development of novel antisense and RNAi therapeutics targeting specific genetic mutations associated with rare and common genetic disorders.

By route of administration, the intrathecal injections segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market in 2023 owing to its targeted delivery to the central nervous system, which is crucial for treating neurodegenerative disorders, and advancements in drug delivery technologies enhancing the efficacy of therapeutics administered via this route. For instance, in February 2024, Biogen and Roche Holding AG partnered to develop and market ALN-HTT02, an experimental RNA interference treatment for Huntington's disease. Additionally, the subcutaneous injection segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its convenience, patient-friendly administration, and advancements in formulation technologies, making it an attractive and accessible option for the delivery of antisense and RNAi therapeutics.

By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global antisense and RNAi therapeutics market in 2023 owing to the increasing adoption of these therapies in mainstream medical practices, growing patient access, and the establishment of specialized treatment centers focusing on the administration and management of antisense and RNAi therapeutics. For instance, Ionis Pharmaceuticals reported encouraging outcomes from a Phase 2 clinical trial of IONIS-HTT001 for Huntington's disease in February 2024.

Additionally, the research institutions segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increased collaboration between academia and industry, rising academic interest in antisense and RNAi technologies, and the pivotal role research institutions play in advancing the understanding and development of innovative therapeutic applications.

North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established pharmaceutical industry, robust research infrastructure, and favorable regulatory environment to support the expansion Additionally, the Asia Pacific region is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expanding healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness of genetic disorders, increasing investment in research and development, and a growing emphasis on precision medicine and personalized therapies in the region.

This extensive research report concentrates on the size and projections of the global and regional markets from 2023 to 2034.

Report Scope:



Base Year: 2023 Forecast Period: 2024-2034

Study Coverage



Market Forecast by Technology, Application, Route of Administration, and End-User

Market Forecast for 5 Regions and 17+ Countries



North America (U.S. and Canada)



Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)



Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of APAC)



Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM)

MEA (South Africa, GCC, Rest of MEA)

Company Profiles of the Top 10+ Major Market Players





Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Ionis Pharmaceuticals (Akcea Therapeutics Inc.)



Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.



Novartis AG



Silence Therapeutics



Arbutus Biopharma



Moderna Inc.



Biogen Inc.



Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Regulus Therapeutics Inc.



Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Sirnaomics Inc.



Roche Holding



Pfizer Inc. Johnson & Johnson

Key Attributes:

