KEY Investment Partners Announces First Close Of Second Flagship Fund, Expansion Of Advisory Board

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Private markets investment firm to continue supporting the next phase of the cannabis industry, as positive federal regulatory developments seem likely

DENVER, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KEY Investment Partners announced today the first closing of its second flagship fund from accredited investors, in addition to the expansion of the firm's advisory board with two new members, David Culver and Eula Adams.



“While tough capital markets and regulatory challenges have been obstacles for the industry over the past couple of years, we believe there are high times ahead in cannabis,” said Tiby Erdely, Founding Partner at KEY.“We remain well positioned to capitalize on a maturing industry as regulatory tailwinds pick up at both the state and federal levels.”

The closing allows KEY to continue to deploy capital with a disciplined focus on industry-leading companies being led by exceptional management teams across both the ancillary and plant-touching subsectors. According to Erdely, KEY will continue to focus on opportunities in North America and will look to lead and structure the opportunities the firm pursues.

“Valuations are about as favorable as they have ever been,” said KEY Founding Partner Pete Karabas.“This is the environment we have been waiting for and we believe the 2024/25 vintage has significant potential.”

As KEY Investment Partners grows, it continues to expand the firm's advisory board, recently welcoming David Culver, prior head of Government Relations at Canopy Growth , now Senior Vice President at the U.S. Cannabis Council , and Eula Adams, a former Deloitte Partner and active board member of GrowGeneration .

“The addition of Eula and David to the board has been an incredible value-add for our firm as we work closely with our advisors to guide our decision-making processes,” said KEY Founding Partner Jordan Youkilis.“David and Eula complement the rest of our advisory board with expertise ranging from political issues to boots-on-the-ground insight at the industry level.”

About KEY Investment Partners

Founded in 2018, KEY Investment Partners LLC takes a systematic approach to investment analysis and due diligence, with the goal of connecting investors to the most attractive private cannabis opportunities. Leveraging over 50 years of institutional experience, KEY sources unique opportunities in high-growth, market-leading cannabis companies that are operated by experienced management teams. The firm uses time-tested methods to provide institutional quality investment management and client service to those looking to capitalize on the rapid growth of the U.S. cannabis market. This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States or elsewhere.

For more information, please visit , email ... or email Tiby Erdely at ....