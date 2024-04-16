Cyclodextrin Market Set To Grow At 6.2% CAGR To Reach US$ 16.05 Billion By 2034 Fact.MR Analysis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cyclodextrins finding increasing application in advanced cosmetic formulations, improving the delivery and stability of active ingredients Rockville, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide revenue from the sales of cyclodextrins market is evaluated at US$ 8.78 billion for 2024 and is projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% through 2034, estimates Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider. Cyclodextrins are gaining widespread significance across industries due to their unique molecular structure. They consist of a hydrophilic outer surface and a hydrophobic core, making them versatile in encapsulating various compounds. Cyclodextrins are exhibiting increasing applications in pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, cosmetics, and materials science. For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:

Ongoing research is fostering the development of novel cyclodextrin derivatives and formulations, expanding their applications, and addressing industry-specific challenges. The market is witnessing a trend towards sustainable and eco-friendly practices, with a focus on green chemistry methods in cyclodextrin production.

Increasing awareness of health and wellness is driving the demand for functional foods and pharmaceuticals, leveraging cyclodextrins to enhance product properties. Also, growing consumers' preference for clean-label products is leading to the adoption of cyclodextrins derived from natural sources, aligning with the clean-label trend in various industries.

Exploration in biotechnological applications, such as drug delivery carriers and environmental remediation are further presenting untapped opportunities for cyclodextrin market players. High-potential regions with rapidly expanding pharmaceutical and food industries, particularly in Asia Pacific and Latin America are likely to boost the profits of cyclodextrin manufacturers in the coming decade.

Key Takeaways from Market Study



Global demand for cyclodextrins is forecasted to reach a market value of US$ 16.05 billion by 2034.

Sales of cyclodextrins in the United States are evaluated at US$ 1.61 billion in 2024.

The market in Japan is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2034. Germany's market for cyclodextrins is benefiting from the presence of a strong pharmaceutical sector and high focus on sustainability.

“Food and beverage industry's demand for improved product stability, flavor masking, and controlled release systems driving use of cyclodextrin,” says a Fact analyst.

Competitive Analysis

To climb the ladder in the cyclodextrin market, several companies are employing strategies such as innovation, global expansion, marketing excellence, collaborations, regulatory compliance, and customer-centric approaches.

Collaboration with research institutions, academic partners, and other industry players facilitates knowledge exchange, access to cutting-edge technologies, and joint research initiatives, accelerating product development and market reach. Effective marketing and branding strategies are also aiding key market players to build a strong brand image, resulting in increasing wider market visibility and customer trust.

Cyclodextrin Market Dynamics: Insights from the United States, Germany, and Japan

In the United States, Germany, and Japan, the cyclodextrin market is thriving due to the strong presence of the pharmaceutical industry, ongoing research and development activities, health and wellness trends driving their use in functional foods, and their application in the flourishing cosmetic and personal care sector. Each country showcases unique factors propelling the adoption of cyclodextrins, reflecting diverse market dynamics and industry priorities.

Cyclodextrins play a vital role in enhancing drug solubility and bioavailability, overcoming formulation challenges, and contributing to the development of more effective medications. The robust growth of the pharmaceutical industry in the United States significantly drives cyclodextrin sales. Moreover, the increasing focus on health and wellness among American consumers is fostering the utilization of cyclodextrins in functional foods and nutraceuticals.

In Germany, cyclodextrins find extensive applications in the food and beverage industry, elevating product quality and stability. The country's preference for high-quality and innovative food products is driving the integration of cyclodextrins into formulations.

Japan's skincare and cosmetic market, renowned for its emphasis on quality and technology, is propelling the use of cyclodextrins in formulations. Cyclodextrins effectively enhance the stability and efficacy of active ingredients in cosmetic products. The growing consumer preference for innovation in products is fueling the application of cyclodextrins across various consumer goods, including pharmaceuticals and foods.

Fact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cyclodextrin market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2023) and forecast statistics for the period (2024 to 2034).

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on type (alpha-cyclodextrins, beta-cyclodextrins, gamma-cyclodextrins) and application (food, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).

