Company Provides 2024 Results Of Operations

Fort Lauderdale, FL, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (“Singing Machine”) (NASDAQ: MICS ) – the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products, today announced its results of operations for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2023. The Company has historically reported on a March 31 fiscal year end and transitioned to a December 31 fiscal year end with the Transition Period Annual Report released today.

“We are pleased to provide a comprehensive update on the Company's financial results of operations,” commented Gary Atkinson, CEO of the Singing Machine.“Overall, we saw a broadly weakened retail environment for much of 2023, with the Christmas retail season being marginally improved relative to the 2022 season. The backdrop of a potential recession, inflation and high interest rates played a large role in overall retail sentiment.”

“Despite these headwinds, we saw a number of positive developments. We saw increased demand for our higher-end products, particularly our WiFi enabled products that sold very well. We also saw music subscription sales increase 35% year over year. We saw real strength in our best, highest-margin offerings, and this is where we intend to drive growth and profitability in the future.”

“We see the karaoke market further separating into two very distinct sub-markets. First, there are the competitors that deliver technology-enabled, sophisticated products that command a higher average sales price. Then there are the more promotional, less-proprietary offerings that are price-driven. We are systematically driving our product mix towards the higher-end, higher-margin end of this spectrum.”

“Together with our strategic partners at Stingray, we are focused on driving consumers to a best-in-class product, coupled with an industry-leading content app. Our newest version app has been rebuilt from the ground-up to support direct integration into our karaoke devices, automotive infotainment systems, and smart TVs. Our goal is to leverage Stingray's world-wide, industry-leading digital music library to extend our karaoke hardware into more devices and more applications. Our consumer strategy remains to leverage strong product placement through our retail partners with a recurring revenue model that leverages our brand, our market share, and our technology going forward,” concluded Mr. Atkinson.

Results of operations are summarized as follows:



Revenues: Net sales for the nine-month transition period ended December 31, 2023 were approximately $29.2 million, representing a decrease of approximately $6.7 million (18.7%) from approximately $35.9 million for the same period in 2022 (unaudited).



We experienced a decrease in net sales to four of our five major customers in the Transition Period in 2023 as compared to the same period in 2022 (unaudited). The two largest single declines in sales by customer were Amazon and Sam's Club. Sam's Club elected to reduce the number of products it carried during the Christmas retail season, whereas Amazon experienced across the board decreases in all product lines.

Among the Company's top 5 accounts, only Costco experienced significant growth, which was primarily attributable to approximately $3.0 million in new business from new business with Costco Canada.



Gross Profits: Gross profit for the Transition Period in 2023 was approximately $6.2 million, or 21.2% of net sales, compared to approximately $8.4 million, or 23.5% of sales for the same period in 2022 (unaudited). This represented a decrease of approximately $2.2 million or 26.6%.





The overall decrease in net sales accounted for approximately $1.6 million of the decrease.



The remaining decrease in gross profit margins was the result of a 2.3% percentage point decrease in gross margins.



The decrease was entirely due to an approximate $1.8 million non-cash impairment to inventory recorded during the Transition Period in 2023.



Excluding the negative impact of this impairment, gross margins improved to 27.4% for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2023, as compared to 23.5% for the same period in the prior year (unaudited).

This improvement was largely attributable to the increase in higher margin sales of newer streaming technology karaoke machines as percentage of total sales.

Operating Expenses: Total operating expenses were approximately $12.3 million for the nine-months ended December 31, 2023, as compared to approximately $10.0 million for the same period in the prior year.



The approximately $2.3 million increase was primarily due to $0.9 million in increased advertising expenses paid during the period. The Company took a more aggressive approach to direct-to-consumer marketing in anticipation of a challenging retail environment.



The remaining $1.4 million increase in operating expenses was almost entirely attributable to one-time, non-recurring expenses. First, the Company spent $0.9 million on the launch of its hospitality concept, which has been discontinued. The Company also incurred $0.4 million in expenses related to the closure and outsourcing of its logistics operations formerly in Ontario, CA. Lastly, the Company also incurred $0.2 million in one-time accounting expenses and $0.2 million in one-time advertising expenses with its former parent, Ault Alliance.

Excluding the expenses detailed above, all other operating costs decreased $0.2 for the nine-months ended December 31, 2023 due to strict cost control measures. Net Income: The Company reported a net loss of $6. 4 million for the nine months ended December 31, 2024, as compared to a net loss of $1.7 million for the same period in the prior year.



About The Singing Machine

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. is the worldwide leader in consumer karaoke products. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and founded over forty years ago, the Company designs and distributes the industry's widest assortment of at-home and in-car karaoke entertainment products. Their portfolio is marketed under both proprietary brands and popular licenses, including Carpool Karaoke and Sesame Street. Singing Machine products incorporate the latest technology and provide access to over 100,000 songs for streaming through its mobile app and select WiFi-capable products and is also developing the world's first globally available, fully integrated in-car karaoke system. The Company also has a new philanthropic initiative, CARE-eoke by Singing Machine, to focus on the social impact of karaoke for children and adults of all ages who would benefit from singing. Their products are sold in over 25,000 locations worldwide, including Amazon, Costco, Sam's Club, Target, and Walmart. To learn more, go to .

