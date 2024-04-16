Gray Television Stations Win Large Market And Small Market Service To America Awards

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation (“NABLF”) selected two television stations owned by Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE: GTN) for this year's coveted Service to America Awards. The NABLF's Service to America Awards recognize outstanding community service by local broadcasters each year for their exemplary service to their communities. The NABLF recognizes the winners in each category at an in-person gala in Washington, DC, on June 4, 2024.



WANF (CBS) in Atlanta, Georgia, won the Large Market category for its investigative series “In Plane Sight: an investigation into racial profiling at airports by TSA and DEA.” Atlanta News First Investigates exposed plainclothes drug agents seizing money from innocent passengers at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport, the busiest airport in the world. By employing special investigative techniques to uncover the drug agents and their methods -- and using a 360-degree camera, WANF Chief Investigator Brendan Keefe was able to hold local police and the federal government accountable for taking millions in cash from people who were never arrested or charged with crimes, most of whom were people of color. Congress is now poised to pass The FAIR Act, a proposed new law that would no longer force airline passengers to prove themselves innocent just to keep their own money.

WJHG (NBC) in Panama City, Florida, won the Small Market category for its community service program “C hapter Chat,” a campaign to close the reading gap among children that was further widened after Hurricane Michael and the pandemic. This effort began after the WJHG news team reported less than half of third graders in Bay County, Florida could read on grade level, and over 900 children were considered homeless. While the news team asked tough questions to school officials, they also sought solutions. They created the Chapter Chat book club to promote reading and encourage using the public library, they held a book drive that collected over 1000 books for F.L.O.W., a free library on wheels that distributes books to children, and they read to children at local schools. Library officials credit the Chapter Chat campaign with helping improve visitation by almost 20 percent, and they report a 14 percent increase in library card holders since the campaign started. The station's campaign also helped them secure a grant to get more books in circulation. WJHG-TV previously won the Service to Community Award for Small Market Television in 2020 for its enterprise series“Remembering the Forgotten” about the lack of federal aid following Hurricane Michael in 2018.

“We are very proud of the great journalism across our company and industry that leads to actual results that improve local communities,” said Gray Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell Jr.“We salute all of our honorees and especially Gray television stations WANF and WJHG for their continued commitment to quality journalism.”

