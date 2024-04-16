ARKO Corp. Subsidiary To Open New Handy Mart Store In Newport, North Carolina

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RICHMOND, Va., April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARKO Corp. (Nasdaq: ARKO), a Fortune 500 company and one of the largest convenience store operators in the United States (“ARKO” or the“Company”), announced today that its subsidiary GPM broke ground with a New To Industry Handy Mart branded location at 2934 Highway 24, Newport, North Carolina that is scheduled to open later this year. This location is the second announced New To Industry location in process that the Company has announced in the last 30 days.



“We have been very happy with the performance of our Handy Mart stores, which we acquired in November of 2021, and our ability to improve performance at those stores,” said Arie Kotler, President & CEO of ARKO.“Building upon the strong community ties of the Handy Mart brand in North Carolina, we are very excited to begin construction on our first New To Industry location under the Handy Mart banner since our acquisition, which will showcase many of our new initiatives and offerings in a beautiful and inviting store design. The addition of this new store is just another destination where customers that enroll in our loyalty program, fas REWARDS®, can take advantage of daily, significant savings.”

This location will be a 5,600 square foot store, featuring delicious food and beverage service options of always fresh bean-to-cup hot and iced coffee, Frazil frozen drinks, donuts, cookies, breakfast sandwiches, Nathan's hot dogs, Tornados®, fried chicken, cheeseburgers, mozzarella sticks, chicken wings, and, of course, our delicious, high-value $4.99 pizza, both take-and-bake and served hot, and our $2.99 Tyson chicken sandwich being offered to our enrolled fas REWARDS loyalty members. Additionally, the new location will have 14 doors for cold packaged beverages, 24 fountainheads and a walk-in beer cave.

Equipped with 30 parking spaces, six fuel dispensers with 12 fueling positions, two auto diesel dispensers with four diesel fueling positions, and two truck fueling lanes, providing additional access and options for our customers for their convenience.

This store underscores ARKO's focus on three strategic key pillars: Growing sales in core destination categories, growing its high-value fas REWARDS loyalty program, and expanding the Company's food and beverage service. Visit a store or download the free app today to begin saving today. To learn more, visit: .

About ARKO Corp.

