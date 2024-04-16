               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Multitude SE - Managers' Transactions - Krause


4/16/2024 7:16:37 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Krause

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Krause, Clemens
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20240416104440_133
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2024-04-15
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1844 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1844 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR


