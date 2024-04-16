(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Multitude SE - Managers' transactions - Kumpulainen
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Kumpulainen, Antti
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Multitude SE
LEI: 74370078YLPFWHE33716
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 74370078YLPFWHE33716_20240416104440_134
Transaction date: 2024-04-15
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000106299
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 923 Unit price: 0.00 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 923 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR
