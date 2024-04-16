Radisson Hotel Group Debuts In Odisha With Opening Of Pramod Lands End Resort

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Radisson Hotel Group is pleased to announce the opening of its first hotel in Gopalpur, Odisha - Pramod Lands End Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals.



Known for its colonial heritage and picturesque landscapes, Gopalpur is a coveted tourist, wedding, and spiritual destination. Pramod Lands End Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals is strategically located on the scenic Gopalpur Beach in southern Odisha and promises guests a tranquil escape. Staying true to Radisson Hotel Groups focus on establishing its presence at drivable distances, the hotel can be reached within a four-hour drive from religious hubs like Puri and Konark, making it an ideal base for exploration and discovery. It is conveniently accessible from major nearby cities via roads, railway, and Berhampur Airport.



We are pleased to have an early mover's advantage with the opening of our newest hotel in the serene location of Gopalpur, Odisha. With its untapped tourism potential, Gopalpur holds the opportunity to uplift Odishas tourism growth. This opening of Pramod Lands End Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals in Odisha reflects our focus on bringing global hospitality standards to the countrys tier II and III regions, with the unwavering support of our valued partners. said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director, and Area Senior Vice President, South Asia - Radisson Hotel Group



The 100-room, beachfront hotel features well-appointed suites and villas with private pool access designed for comfort and relaxation. Guests can choose from multiple room categories, including superior room, deluxe room, family room, premium room, premium suite, royal suite, and grand royal villa.



The hotel also provides amenities such as a swimming pool and a fully equipped gym for guests seeking relaxation or an invigorating workout. With its versatile event spaces, including a well-equipped boardroom and a spacious banquet hall, the hotel is set to become the preferred choice for hosting meetings, weddings, and other events. Another open lawn hall provides the perfect setting for grand celebrations and business gatherings.



The hotel provides guests with an extraordinary culinary experience through its diverse range of restaurants and bars. The All-Day Dining The Khao Galli, comprises three sections, including Salsa Kitchen serving continental delicacies, Desibites serving quick bites from South and North Indian cuisines, and Courtyard for enjoying a cozy caf setting.



"We are delighted to bring global hospitality services to the region in collaboration with the Radisson Hotel Group. This partnership represents a shared commitment to excellence and an unwavering dedication to providing unparalleled hospitality experiences. Our hotel provides modern comforts, and great hospitality, with a strategic location making it a new travel destination among travel enthusiasts. said, Durga Prasad Rath, Managing Director, Padma Eastern Hotels Pvt. Ltd.



At Pramod Lands End Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals, our team is committed to crafting unique experiences for guests and bringing forth Odishas unique charm. We extend a warm welcome to our guests for immersing themselves in the beauty of this wonderful location. said, Bibek Mishra, General Manager, Pramod Lands End Resort, a member of Radisson Individuals



Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country's largest international hotel operators with over 165 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in tier-1 markets like Delhi NCR and at the same time, more than 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets where it has benefitted by being the first mover. With hotels dotted across 70+ locations in India, there is a Radisson hotel in every 4 hours of drivable distance across the length and breadth of the country operating under brands, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.

