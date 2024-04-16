Zelensky Says U.S. House Speaker Johnson Supports Ukraine Aid Package

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, supports the Ukraine assistance package laid down in the relevant bill awaiting House approval.

That's according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who spoke in an interview with PBS , Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky said he had spoken with Johnson twice since the fall of 2023.

"He told me he was completely in favor of Ukraine receiving support," Zelensky said.

According to the president, all members of Congress, with whom he spoke convinced him that Congress would eventually pass the security assistance package to Ukraine, and that it was only a matter of time.

The head of state noted that Ukraine does not object to the idea of the assistance being provided in the form of a loan rather than a donation.

"It doesn't matter for us at this stage, we need to protect our people," said the president of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the U.S. House of Representatives this week is expected to consider the foreign aid package, dividing it into four separate bills involving support for Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, as well as other U.S. national security needs, as per Speaker Mike Johnson.