Srinagar Boat Tragedy: Widescale Rescue Operation Underway To Locate Missing Persons

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Authorities have launched a wide scale rescue operation to locate persons drowned in River Jhelum after a boat capsized here on Tuesday morning.
An official part of the ongoing operation, as per news agency GNS said that a wide scale rescue operation to locate the missing persons.ADVERTISEMENT
“In all four boats of SDRF, two boats of River police, one each of F&ES, NDRF, four Marcos divers and two SDRF divers are part of the operation going on since this morning,” the official said.
Notably, six persons are declared dead, five rescued and undergoing treatment and three others still reported missing after a boat capsized in River Jhelum near Gandabal Batwara in Srinagar this morning.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now Read Also Video: 6 Dead As Boat Ferrying Schoolchildren Capsizes In Jhelum In Srinagar Deadly Boat Capsize In Srinagar: Incomplete Bridge Raises Questions
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN16042024000215011059ID1108099819
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.