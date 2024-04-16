WTW Announces Appointment Of Nick Dussuyer As Head Of France And Head Of Corporate Risk & Broking France

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PARIS, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WTW (NASDAQ: WTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, today announced the appointment of Nick Dussuyer as Head of France and Head of Corporate Risk & Broking (CRB) France. Florence Tondu-Melique has left WTW. In addition, Jean Christophe Lapeyre is appointed Head of Specialty & Broking, CRB France and Edouard de Domecy as Head of Regions, CRB France.



Anne Pullum, WTW Head of Europe and Head of CRB Europe, commented,“I am delighted that Nick is taking on the role of Head of France and Head of CRB France. Nick is a seasoned leader with a decade of WTW experience and a proven track record of supporting growth and client retention in France, in addition to serving as executive sponsor for some of our largest clients, fostering meaningful relationships and driving impactful results. Aligned with our WTW specialization strategy, Nick also brings deep industry focus, having previously led our Global Natural Resources team.

I am also pleased Jean Christophe and Edouard are taking on new roles within CRB France, both of whom will work closely with Nick as a combined CRB leadership team to take our French business into the next phase of its exciting future.”

Speaking about his appointment, Nick Dussuyer, Head of WTW France and Head of CRB France, said,“I am excited about the future of WTW France and confident in our ability to serve the people, risk and capital needs of our clients. WTW is well positioned to compete in the market – we are winning new business and bringing the best solutions and talent to our clients. And we will continue to innovate and adapt to address evolving client needs.”

Most recently, Dussuyer was the Head of Sales & Client Management for WTW Europe, where he was responsible for defining and developing the end-to-end client relationship, sales, and business development approach across the region. Prior to joining WTW, Dussuyer was an equity partner at BearingPoint (previously Arthur Andersen) where he led their client-facing Business Strategy & Transformation team.

As Head of Specialty & Broking, CRB France, Lapeyre will oversee the global lines of business, broking, and carrier management teams, whilst de Domecy as Head of Regions, CRB France, will oversee the existing regional operations across France.

