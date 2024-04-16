Revolutionary Maltese Startup Buddy Launches Advanced Payroll Software In London

(MENAFN- Pressat) Introducing a new chapter in payroll management, the Maltese startup Buddy has entered the London market with its advanced payroll platform. This launch marks Buddy's commitment to transforming the payroll landscape in one of Europe's largest markets through innovation and user-focused technology.

Visionary Leadership and Strategic Insights:

Founders' Vision: Driven by a shared commitment to reshape payroll management, the founders have leveraged their successful experience in Malta to prepare for the complexities and opportunities of the UK market.

Market Engagement and Innovation: For the past three years, Buddy has closely collaborated with leading companies in Malta and the UK, gathering essential insights to tailor a product that truly meets modern needs. Unlike legacy systems that have struggled to adapt, Buddy is built from the ground up to be agile and responsive to today's payroll challenges.

“We are bringing something unique to the UK-a payroll solution that not only meets but exceeds the needs of modern businesses,” commented Jonathan Mifsud, CTO of Buddy.“Our focus is on providing technology that enhances productivity and simplifies compliance across the board.”

Innovative Features of Buddy's Software:

EverRollTM and AccuPayTM Technologies: Manage payroll with efficiency and ease, providing businesses with the tools they need to succeed.

Accessible Anywhere: Using cloud technology, Buddy offers a scalable solution that supports remote payroll management effectively.

“Our entry into the UK is a major milestone in our growth journey,” said David Seisun, CEO of Buddy.“We are thrilled to bring our innovative solutions to a new market and look forward to making a significant impact in the payroll industry here.”

For more information, please contact:

...