Point Hires Paride “Alex” De Calice To Lead Capital Formation

Palo Alto, California, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Point, the leading home equity investment platform, welcomed Alex de Calice as its new Head of Capital Formation. In this new role, de Calice will spearhead the company's platform capital fundraising efforts and foster strategic partnerships with institutional investors to drive the growth of the home equity investing asset class.

With a wealth of finance experience and an exceptional track record in capital formation, including raising more than $5 billion in assets from global investors, de Calice brings a unique blend of expertise to Point. His strategic vision and deep understanding of the financial landscape will be crucial in advancing the company's mission to make homeownership more valuable for everyone. Point's Home Equity Investment allows homeowners to sell a portion of their home equity without taking on additional debt or monthly payments.

"We've been diligently searching for the right individual to lead our capital formation initiatives, and we're thrilled to welcome Alex to Point," remarked Eddie Lim, co-founder and CEO of Point. "His extensive experience engaging with the global investment community makes him an ideal candidate to drive Point to new heights. With homeowners increasingly seeking equity-based financing solutions and investors showing heightened interest in this category, Alex's expertise comes at a pivotal moment for our company."

"Joining Point presents an incredible opportunity to contribute to the evolution of the home equity investment space,” said de Calice.“I'm honored to introduce this asset class to institutional investors and collaborate with Point's talented team. I know we can bring the asset class to new audiences and help more homeowners leverage their equity to their benefit.”

Before Point, de Calice served as President of Tacora Capital, where he spearheaded the institutionalization of business development efforts under Keri Findley, Tacora CEO and current Point board member. Additionally, his tenure as Managing Director and Head of Business Development and Investor Relations at Pagaya Technologies saw the company's assets under advisory soar to $13 billion, culminating in a successful IPO in June 2022. Notably, de Calice co-founded Nara Capital, a structured credit hedge fund, and held senior positions at Structured Product Management and Drake Management LLC, contributing significantly to the growth of assets under management.

De Calice holds an MBA from the University of Bristol and a Bachelor of Arts from Pepperdine University.

About Point

Point is the leading home equity platform making homeownership more valuable and accessible. Point's flagship product, the Home Equity Investment (HEI), empowers homeowners to unlock their equity to eliminate debt, get through periods of financial hardship, and diversify their wealth – without adding to their monthly expenses. Point has worked with more than 10,000 homeowners, unlocking $1 billion in home equity. Point's HEI enables investors to access a previously untapped asset class – owner-occupied residential real estate. Founded in 2015 by Eddie Lim, Eoin Matthews, and Alex Rampell, Point is backed by top investors, including Westcap, Andreessen Horowitz, Ribbit Capital, Greylock Partners, Bloomberg Beta, Redwood Trust, Alpaca VC, and Prudential. The company is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA. For more information, please visit

