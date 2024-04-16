Saudi Arabia 2040 Demographic Report: A Future Perspective On Consumer Lifestyles And Market Potentials

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia in 2040: The Future Demographic" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
Positive natural change will drive population growth in Saudi Arabia from 2021 to 2040. Ageing will increase, influencing consumer trends and spending habits as quality healthcare boosts the 65+ population. Urbanisation will continue to be swift as cities attract internal migration through economic opportunities. While Saudi Arabia will have relatively high-income levels in 2040, ongoing inequality will challenge the nation.
The Saudi Arabia in 2040: The Future Demographic report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key Topics Covered:
Key Findings Summary Saudi Arabia and the World in 2040 Population Past, Present and Future Ageing Men and Women Marriage and Divorce Births and Fertility Life Expectancy and Deaths Health Migration Diversity Urbanisation Population Segmentation
