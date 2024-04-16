Saudi Arabia 2040 Demographic Report: A Future Perspective On Consumer Lifestyles And Market Potentials

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia in 2040: The Future Demographic" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Positive natural change will drive population growth in Saudi Arabia from 2021 to 2040. Ageing will increase, influencing consumer trends and spending habits as quality healthcare boosts the 65+ population. Urbanisation will continue to be swift as cities attract internal migration through economic opportunities. While Saudi Arabia will have relatively high-income levels in 2040, ongoing inequality will challenge the nation.

The Saudi Arabia in 2040: The Future Demographic report analyses factors influencing national consumer expenditure. Consumer lifestyles reports include coverage of: population, urban development, home ownership, household profiles, labour, income, consumer and family expenditure, health, education, eating habits, drinking habits, shopping habits, personal grooming, clothing, leisure habits, savings and investments, media, communication, transport and travel and tourism. Use this report to understand the factors influencing a nation's lifestyle choices.

Key Topics Covered:



Key Findings

Summary

Saudi Arabia and the World in 2040

Population Past, Present and Future

Ageing

Men and Women

Marriage and Divorce

Births and Fertility

Life Expectancy and Deaths

Health

Migration

Diversity

Urbanisation Population Segmentation

