SBU Strikes Russian Long-Range Radar In Bryansk Region - Source

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's SBU State Security Service has hit a long-range radar in Russia's Bryansk region, which monitored the sky 700 kilometers deep into Ukraine.

A source in the SBU told this to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"This time, the Russians have one less modernized Nebo-U system, which helped the enemy detect Ukrainian weapons and supported bombers attacking the Ukrainian border with guided aerial bombs," the source said.

The $100 million radar was hit by seven kamikaze drones. SBU sources confirmed that the Nebo-U radar system no longer works and "probably turned into a colander."

Thanks to the destruction of this radar, the enemy had fewer opportunities to detect air targets along Ukraine's northern border.

"The radar blindness of the Russians will help our troops conduct reconnaissance, launch drones and use army aircraft more efficiently in this area," the source said.

This is already the second Nebo-U radar destroyed by the SBU's 13th Main Directorate of Military Counterintelligence. The first one was destroyed in Russia's Belgorod region. A Kasta-2E2 radar has recently been destroyed near the temporarily occupied Ukrainian city of Berdiansk.