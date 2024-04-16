Xi Jinping: China Supports Peace Conference On Ukraine, But With Russia At Table

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Chinese leader Xi Jinping said at the talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Beijing that China supports holding a peace conference on Ukraine, but with Russia's participation.

Ukrinform reports this with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China.

"The two leaders held an in-depth exchange of views on the Ukraine crisis (this is how Beijing refers to Russia's war on Ukraine, - ed.) and stated that China and Germany undertake to adhere to the goals and principles of the UN Charter, oppose the use of nuclear weapons or attacks on peaceful nuclear sites, and also insist on proper resolution of international food security issues and compliance with international humanitarian law," the ministry said in a statement.

It noted that Xi stressed the need for all parties in the current situation to work together to restore peace as soon as possible.

"China is not a party or a participant in the Ukraine crisis, but it is promoting peace negotiations in its own way. China encourages and supports all efforts that contribute to the peaceful resolution of the crisis," he said.

To this end, the Chinese leader believes, it is necessary to abandon“selfish interests”, cool the tensions down, avoid further escalation, and reduce the negative impact on global economy.

"China supports the convening of an international peace conference recognized by Ukraine and Russia and with equal participation of all parties and a fair discussion of all peace options," Xi said.

He added that in this regard, China is ready to maintain close cooperation with all parties, including Germany.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry stopped short of noting whether the leaders discussed China's participation in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, China chooses not to comment on Russia's statements about its alleged readiness for "peace talks" and insists on its own way of promoting the political settlement of the "Ukraine crisis".

Photo: Xinhua