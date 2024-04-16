Ukraine's Major Power Plant Destroyed Because Air Defense Had“Zero Missiles Left” - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Without the U.S. help, Ukraine stands no chance of prevailing in the war with Russia. Recently, the Russians destroyed the Trypillia thermal power plant precisely because air defense units in the area eventually ran out of surface-to-air missiles to protect the facility from the incoming barrage.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with the American TV channel PBS , Ukrinform reports.

"Without this help, we will have no chance of winning. You have to be stronger than the enemy to beat them. Today, the ratio of artillery shells is one in 10. Can we stand like this? We can't. In any case, with such statistics, they will push us back, by day. If we want to defend what remains under our control, then we should reach proportional numbers – 10 to 10," Zelensky said.

He cited the example of the Russian strike obliterating the Trypillia TPP, which used to deliver electricity to Kyiv region. "Eleven missiles flew in. We took down the first seven, and the other four took out the plant. Why's that? Because we had zero missiles left. We have run out of all the missiles that were protecting Tripillia," the president noted.

He added: "When allies say they cannot give us a certain capability or cannot be deployed in Ukraine with a certain force because it would look like Ukraine dragged NATO into war, then I'd like to ask you a question: is Israel in NATO or not? Here is the answer. Israel is not a member of the Alliance. But NATO member states defended Israel, they showed that Israel was not left alone. This is a lesson and a response to all those on different continents who say that Ukraine should be helped very carefully so as not to drag NATO members into war."

As reported, on April 15, President Volodymyr Zelensky chaired a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, where participants discussed Ukraine's defense needs, as well as the protection of critical infrastructure.

Photo: President's Office