IIHF Praises Kuwait's Preparedness For Division IV World Championship

By Fahad Shefaqha

KUWAIT, April 16 (KUNA) -- Franz Reindl, a council member in the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), praised on Tuesday the preparedness of the Kuwait Winter Games Club, in all organizational and technical aspects.

The Kuwait Winter Games Club, will be hosting the World Ice Hockey Championship Division IV tournament, which kicks offs in Kuwait later today.

In a statement to KUNA, he lauded the club for providing facilities to the teams, referees and members of the International Federation, and by equipping the rink with the necessary internationally approved arrangements.

Reindl, who is also chairperson of the championships committee for the 2024 World Ice Hockey Championship Division IV, added that they aim to improve the game and in spreading it to a large number of countries.

Reindl revealed that the levels of the teams in Divisions III and IV have notably increased in the past few years, including Kuwait's team that has improved greatly.

Reindl expressed his pleasure of being in Kuwait, and the gratefulness of the International Ice Hockey Federation to Kuwait and the Kuwaiti organizing committee on their cooperation and presenting a good job.

The tournament, being held at the Kuwait Winter Games Club's ice skating rink in Bayan area, will kick off with two matches, the first being between Mongolia and Indonesia, while Kuwait plays against Malaysia.

The opening ceremony of the tournament will take place before the second match, noting that the winner will move forward to Division III in the next tournament. (end)

