Senate Speaker Hosts Iraqi President

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 16 (Petra) -- The Senate Speaker, Faisal Al-Fayez, held a meeting on Tuesday with the President of Iraq, Abdul Latif Rashid, who is currently on an official visit to Jordan.Al-Fayez expressed Jordan's deep pride in the longstanding and strong relations between the two countries, emphasizing their historical significance and mutual respect, which serve the interests of both nations and their peoples.He reiterated Jordan's commitment, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, to continuously enhance bilateral relations across various sectors, particularly in economic and investment realms, while actively seeking avenues to bolster trade exchanges.Al-Fayez stressed Jordan's unwavering support for Iraq's security and stability, affirming the country's solidarity with Iraq in combatting terrorism and extremism to safeguard its security and well-being.Highlighting the importance of expanded cooperation, increased investments, and expedited implementation of mutually beneficial strategic projects, Al-Fayez emphasized the need for these endeavors to match the strategic nature of the relationship between the two nations.On the regional front, Al-Fayez condemned the recent Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank, reiterating Jordan's call for an immediate cessation of the aggression on Gaza. He highlighted His Majesty's ongoing efforts on regional and international platforms to halt the aggression and support the Palestinian cause.Al-Fayez called for the international community and influential global players to convene an international conference aimed at achieving a political solution based on relevant international resolutions and the two-state paradigm.He commended Jordan's humanitarian efforts, including airdrops by the Jordanian Armed Forces to break the siege on Gaza and ongoing relief aid deliveries via land crossings, underscoring Jordan's commitment to supporting the Palestinian people in cooperation with other friendly nations.Al-Fayez reaffirmed Jordan's steadfast commitment to regional security and peace, vowing to vigorously defend its sovereignty against any encroachments.President Abdul Latif Rashid praised the strategic partnership between Iraq and Jordan, expressing mutual interest in further elevating bilateral ties across economic, trade, and investment spheres.He emphasized Iraq's solidarity with Jordan and called for disregarding attempts to undermine their strong and stable relationship.