Iraqi President Affirms Bilateral Ties During Visit To Lower House

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 16 (Petra) -- Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid convened with Lower House Speaker Ahmed Safadi on Tuesday, joined by Ministers of Industry from both nations and the Charge d'Affaires of the Iraqi embassy in Amman.President Rashid emphasized the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Iraq, stressing the need to strengthen cooperation across various sectors. He underscored Iraq's pivotal role in regional peace and security, highlighting Jordan's steadfast support during Iraq's fight against terrorism.Commending Jordan's unwavering backing during Iraq's struggles, President Rashid emphasized the importance of trilateral meetings involving Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt. He noted their contributions to economic cooperation and mutual benefits.President Rashid reiterated Iraq's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause, affirming its commitment to Palestinian rights.In response, Safadi expressed Jordan's eagerness to enhance cooperation with Iraq, stressing parliamentary coordination in addressing mutual concerns, particularly the Palestinian issue.Quoting His Majesty King Abdullah II's recognition of Iraq's regional significance, Safadi reiterated Jordan's strong support for Iraq's security and stability.Reflecting on recent engagements in Iraq, Safadi emphasized the robust parliamentary relations between the two countries and highlighted the outcomes of discussions between His Majesty the King and the Iraqi President.Safadi stressed the importance of translating agreements into action, expanding cooperation in vital sectors, and reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to the Palestinian cause.In conclusion, Safadi emphasized Jordan's resilience and unity in safeguarding its sovereignty and confronting challenges.