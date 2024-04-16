(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Company Announcement no. 06/2024
Reporting of transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities
Copenhagen, April 16, 2024
Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, cBrain A/S (NASDAQ: CBRAIN), hereby notifies receipt of information of the attached transaction made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in cBrain A/S.
Best regards
Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO
Inquiries regarding this Company Announcement may be directed to
Ejvind Jørgensen, CFO & Head of Investor Relations, cBrain A/S, ... , +45 2594 4973
Attachments
Company Announcement no. 2024-06 (Ledende medarbejder transaktion) Standardformular dansk pdf til indberetning af ledende medarbejders salg af aktier - PTK
MENAFN16042024004107003653ID1108099591
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.