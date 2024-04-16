               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Reporting Of Transactions Made By Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities


4/16/2024 6:00:58 AM

Company Announcement no. 06/2024

Copenhagen, April 16, 2024

Pursuant to the Market Abuse Regulation Article 19, cBrain A/S (NASDAQ: CBRAIN), hereby notifies receipt of information of the attached transaction made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities in cBrain A/S.

Best regards

Per Tejs Knudsen, CEO

Inquiries regarding this Company Announcement may be directed to

Ejvind Jørgensen, CFO & Head of Investor Relations, cBrain A/S, ... , +45 2594 4973

Attachments

  • Company Announcement no. 2024-06 (Ledende medarbejder transaktion)
  • Standardformular dansk pdf til indberetning af ledende medarbejders salg af aktier - PTK

