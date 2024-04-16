Fiscal Strategy Plan 2025-2029

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) During the period of the government's Fiscal Strategy Plan for 2025-2029, presented today by Sigurður Ingi Jóhannsson, Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, emphasis will be placed on moderate expenditure growth in order to protect the economy's strong position, help lower inflation and create conditions for lowering interest rates. As inflation declines, the wage increases negotiated in collective agreements yield increased purchasing power.

