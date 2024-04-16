VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 For Chronic Hepatitis B Drug Landscape Report 2024: 7MM Market Size, Forecast, And Emerging Insights 2019-2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

"VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 for chronic hepatitis B in the seven major markets. A detailed picture of the VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 for chronic hepatitis B in the 7MM, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan for the study period 2019 -2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 for chronic hepatitis B.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 market forecast analysis for chronic hepatitis B in the 7MM, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in chronic hepatitis B.

Drug Summary

VIR-2218 is an investigational subcutaneously administered HBV-targeting siRNA that can stimulate an effective immune response and have direct antiviral activity against HBV and HDV. It is the first siRNA in the clinic to include enhanced stabilization chemistry plus (ESC+) technology to enhance stability and minimize off-target activity, which potentially can result in an increased therapeutic index.

Also, VIR-3434 is an investigational subcutaneously administered antibody designed to block the entry of HBV and HDV viruses into hepatocytes and to reduce the level of virions and subviral particles in the blood. VIR-3434, which incorporates Xencor's Xtend and other Fc technologies, has been engineered to potentially function as a T-cell vaccine against HBV and HDV in infected patients and to have an extended half-life.

VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 Analytical Perspective

In-depth VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 Market Assessment

This report provides a detailed market assessment of VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 for chronic hepatitis B in the seven major markets, i.e., the United States, EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2031 to 2032.

VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 Clinical Assessment

The report provides the clinical trials information of VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 for chronic hepatitis B covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

Report Highlights



In the coming years, the market scenario for chronic hepatitis B is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 dominance.

Other emerging products for chronic hepatitis B are expected to give tough market competition to VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 in chronic hepatitis B. Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 from 2031 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 in chronic hepatitis B.

Key Questions Answered



What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 in chronic hepatitis B and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 for chronic hepatitis B?

What is the forecasted market scenario of VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 for chronic hepatitis B?

What are the forecasted sales of VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 in the seven major countries, including the United States, Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 for chronic hepatitis B? Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Introduction

2. VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 Overview in Chronic hepatitis B

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Clinical Development

2.2.1. Clinical studies

2.2.2. Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile

3. Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Therapies)

5. VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 Market Assessment

5.1. Market Outlook of VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 in Chronic hepatitis B

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Market Size of VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 in the 7MM for Chronic hepatitis B

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Market Size of VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 in the United States for Chronic hepatitis B

5.3.2. Market Size of VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 in Germany for Chronic hepatitis B

5.3.3. Market Size of VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 in France for Chronic hepatitis B

5.3.4. Market Size of VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 in Italy for Chronic hepatitis B

5.3.5. Market Size of VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 in Spain for Chronic hepatitis B

5.3.6. Market Size of VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 in the United Kingdom for Chronic hepatitis B

5.3.7. Market Size of VIR-2218 + VIR- 3434 in Japan for Chronic hepatitis B

6. SWOT Analysis

7. Analysts' Views

8. Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900