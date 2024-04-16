(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
| To
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
|
| Executive Management
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Telephone +45 7012 5300
16 April 2024
Company Announcement number 29/2024
Fixing of interest rate and refinancing triggers
Realkredit Danmark hereby publishes interest rate and refinancing triggers.
The interest rate and refinancing triggers are set out in the appendix to this announcement and is available on /investor.
The Executive Board
Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone
+45 45 13 20 68.
Attachments
Nr. 29_Fastsaettelse af triggerrenter_uk Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr 29-2024_uk
MENAFN16042024004107003653ID1108099542
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.