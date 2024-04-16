(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)

To

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Executive Management

Bernstorffsgade 40

DK-1577 København V



Telephone +45 7012 5300



16 April 2024



Company Announcement number 29/2024

Fixing of interest rate and refinancing triggers





Realkredit Danmark hereby publishes interest rate and refinancing triggers.

The interest rate and refinancing triggers are set out in the appendix to this announcement and is available on /investor.





The Executive Board

Any additional questions should be addressed to Chief Analyst Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, phone

+45 45 13 20 68.

Attachments



Nr. 29_Fastsaettelse af triggerrenter_uk Bilag til selskabsmeddelelse nr 29-2024_uk