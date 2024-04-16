Grand Opening Of AAFT Sports Star League 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: The grand inauguration of the Asian Sports Star League 2024 marked a momentous occasion at the Noida Stadium, with an exuberant display of sportsmanship and fervor. The event witnessed an overwhelming participation of students from the Asian Academy of Film and Television (AAFT), showcasing the spirit of unity and sportsmanship.



Representatives from all the colleges under AAFT's umbrella, including the School of Cinema, Journalism and Mass Communication, School of Still Photography, School of Advertising PR and Events, School of Animation, School of Data Science, School of Performing Arts, School of Hospitality and Tourism, School of Digital Media, School of Fashion and Design, and School of Interior Designing, converged at the Noida Stadium, adding to the vibrant atmosphere of the event.



A plethora of adrenaline-pumping games such as cricket, badminton, table tennis, carom board, chess, football, and races were featured, captivating the audience with electrifying displays of skill and sportsmanship.



In his inaugural address, Dr Sandeep Marwah President of AAFT, emphasized the pivotal role of sports in shaping character and fostering a positive attitude towards life. He highlighted the significance of sports not only in maintaining physical fitness but also in nurturing mental and spiritual well-being.



"I hereby inaugurate the games and extend my heartfelt wishes for success to all the participants in the forthcoming two days," declared Dr. Sandeep Marwah, encapsulating the collective aspirations of the attendees.



The three-day extravaganza at the Noida Stadium culminated in an atmosphere brimming with excitement and enthusiasm. Renowned commentators added an extra layer of excitement to the proceedings, enhancing the overall experience for spectators and participants alike.



The Asian Sports Star League 2024 stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment towards promoting sportsmanship and camaraderie among the youth, fostering a generation of individuals poised to excel both on and off the field.



