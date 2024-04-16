China Hydronidone (F-351) Market Size, Forecast, And Emerging Insights, 2019-2023 And 2024-2032

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "China F-351 Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

"F-351 Market Size, Forecast, and Emerging Insight - 2032" report provides comprehensive insights about F-351 for chronic hepatitis B in China. A detailed picture of the F-351 for chronic hepatitis B in China for the study period 2019-2032 is provided in this report along with a detailed description of the F-351 for chronic hepatitis B.

The report provides insights about mechanism of action, dosage and administration, as well as research and development including regulatory milestones, along with other developmental activities. Further, it also consists of future market assessments inclusive of the F-351 market forecast analysis for chronic hepatitis B in China, SWOT, analysts' views, comprehensive overview of market competitors, and brief about other emerging therapies in chronic hepatitis B.

Hydronidone (F-351) is a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) developed by Shanghai Genomics, a wholly owned subsidiary of GNI. It inhibits hepatic stellate cell proliferation and also the TGF-? signaling pathway. Shanghai Genomics is developing F-351 to treat liver fibrosis induced by chronic hepatitis (HBV). For additional indications, F-351 has the potential to be further developed for Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) liver disease, Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), and chronic kidney failure.

Currently, the drug is being evaluated in a Phase III (NCT05115942) trial to confirm the efficacy and safety of hydronidone in treating chronic hepatitis B liver fibrosis. The trial is anticipated to be complete by June 2024.

This report provides a detailed market assessment of F-351 for chronic hepatitis B in China. This segment of the report provides forecasted sales data from 2024 to 2032.

The report provides the clinical trials information of F-351 for chronic hepatitis B covering trial interventions, trial conditions, trial status, start and completion dates.

In the coming years, the market scenario for chronic hepatitis B is set to change due to the extensive research and incremental healthcare spending across the world; which would expand the size of the market to enable the drug manufacturers to penetrate more into the market.

The companies are developing therapies that focus on novel approaches to treat/improve the disease condition, assess challenges, and seek opportunities that could influence F-351 dominance.

Other emerging products for chronic hepatitis B are expected to give tough market competition to F-351 and launch of late-stage emerging therapies in the near future will significantly impact the market.

A detailed description of regulatory milestones, and developmental activities, provide the current development scenario of F-351 in chronic hepatitis B. Our in-depth analysis of the forecasted sales data of F-351 from 2024 to 2032 will support the clients in the decision-making process regarding their therapeutic portfolio by identifying the overall scenario of the F-351 in chronic hepatitis B.

What is the product type, route of administration and mechanism of action of F-351?

What is the clinical trial status of the study related to F-351 in chronic hepatitis B and study completion date?

What are the key collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, licensing and other activities related to the F-351 development?

What are the key designations that have been granted to F-351 for chronic hepatitis B?

What is the forecasted market scenario of F-351 for chronic hepatitis B?

What are the forecasted sales of F-351 in China?

What are the other emerging products available and how are these giving competition to F-351 for chronic hepatitis B? Which are the late-stage emerging therapies under development for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B?

