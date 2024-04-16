U.S. Provides About $23B In Budget Support To Ukraine Since Russian Invasion

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States has provided about $23 billion in budget support to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion.

That's according to the Ukrainian Finance Ministry's press service , Ukrinform reports.

"Since February 24, 2022, total budget assistance from the United States has reached about $23 billion. The funds raised have become a significant contribution to the stability of the financial system of our country. Currently, the priority is to provide the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the necessary resources to successfully confront the aggressor, while providing Ukrainian citizens with vital social and humanitarian services. Keeping aid from the U.S. is critically important," Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko said.

He noted that in 2024, about half of the expenditures would be spent on the security and defense sector.

"Given the growing need for defense financing, which is carried out exclusively at the expense of domestic resources, the attraction of external financing for social and humanitarian budget expenditures is crucial. The need in 2024 is $37.2 billion, of which $10.2 billion has already been attracted," Marchenko added.

In March 2024, the general fund of the state budget received about $9 billion in external financing.