White House Against Standalone Israel Aid Bill Without Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The White House on Monday announced its opposition to a standalone Israel aid bill without aid to Ukraine.
That's according to Axios , Ukrinform reports.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at a briefing on Monday that "we will not accept a standalone" Israel aid bill.
"A standalone would actually not help Israel and Ukraine. It would actually delay [...] the needed aid," Jean-Pierre added, calling instead for the House to pass the Senate's $95 billion Israel, Ukraine and Taiwan aid bill.
Earlier in the briefing, national security spokesman John Kirby said the White House is "opposed to a standalone bill that would just work on Israel."
House Speaker Mike Johnson said after a closed-door Republican conference meeting on Monday that the U.S. House of Representatives would consider a foreign aid package this week, dividing it into four separate bills supporting Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan, and other U.S. national security needs.
